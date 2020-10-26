CNN's Chris Cuomo caught 'hobnobbing without a mask' after pushing masks on air: report

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was caught galivanting around New York without a protective mask in the latest setback for the “Cuomo Prime Time” namesake when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the New York Post.

“Spies spotted the CNN anchor hanging at a downtown private members club, hobnobbing without a mask and acting like he was the mayor of the joint,” Post reporter Carlos Greer wrote.

FLASHBACK: CHRIS CUOMO SLAMS PENCE FOR NOT WEARING MASK AT CLINIC

Cuomo, the younger brother of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, regularly condemns President Trump and members of his administration for their handling of the ongoing pandemic and not wearing masks.

But he doesn’t appear to always practice what he preaches, as "Tucker Carlson Tonight" recently reported that he was scolded by his apartment building’s management for not wearing a mask. According to the Post, CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” namesake still hasn’t gotten the message.

“He was not social distancing and was walking around indoors, shaking hands and greeting people without a mask. He was just hanging with Brooke Shields’ husband. It’s a double standard when his brother is attacking the restaurant industry and implementing all these senseless rules,” a source told the Post.

TUCKER CARLSON: THE CURIOUS CASE OF CHRIS CUOMO, MASK HYPOCRITE

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Post report is hardly the first time the CNN host has landed in hot water because of his coronavirus-era behavior.

The CNN anchor’s own coronavirus timeline was scrutinized earlier this year when he famously videotaped his “official reentry” into normal society after recovering from coronavirus back in April, claiming he had been stuck in his basement for weeks. But Cuomo had previously admitted he was involved in a heated altercation that took place outside his second property, not the home where he was allegedly confined to the basement.

New York Times media columnist Ben Smith even mocked the situation at the time, comparing CNN to a reality TV show.

Days later, Cuomo dug himself a hole when he tried to combat a Twitter critic by claiming he was “past quarantine” on the date of a now-infamous altercation with a cyclist, which appears to have occurred days before he claimed he was first healthy enough to emerge from his basement.

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO DOES PROP COMEDY WITH NY GOV. ANDREW CUOMO, FAILS TO ASK ABOUT NURSING-HOME CONTROVERSY

Cuomo was also highly criticized earlier this year for refusing to ask his brother tough questions during a series of interviews as the pandemic raged in the Empire State.

Back in May, the CNN host performed prop comedy for his brother -- holding up an oversized Q-tip -- when viewers were eager to hear about New York's nursing home crisis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP