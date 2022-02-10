Trump denies report claiming he regularly clogged White House toilets by flushing documents: ‘Fake story’

Former-President Trump on Thursday denied a report that claimed he regularly clogged White House toilets by attempting to flush documents down the can.

"Another fake story, that I flushed papers and documents down a White House toilet, is categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book," Trump said in a statement.

CNN spent much of the morning covering "breaking news" about Trump’s White House toilet, which came from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book. Haberman is also a CNN political analyst.

"We are beginning with breaking news. Staff members at the White House residence discovered wads of printed paper in a clogged toilet on more than one occasion during the Trump administration and believe that it was the former president himself who was trying to flush documents," CNN’s Brianna Keilar said to open the 8 a.m. hour of "New Day."

CNN covered the "breaking news" several times throughout the morning, bringing on Haberman and others to break down the significance of Trump’s reported plumbing issues.

"I learned that staff in the White House residence would periodicaly find the toilet clogged, the engineer would have to come and fix it and what the engineer would generally find would be wads of, you know, wet, printed paper … Meaning it was not toilet paper, this was either notes or some other piece of paper that they believed he had thrown down the toilet," Haberman told CNN viewers.

"What it could be, Brianna, could be anybody’s guess. It could be post-its, it could be notes to himself, it could be other things," Haberman added. "It certainly does add, as you said another dimension to what we know about how he handled material in the White House."

At one point, CNN anchor John Berman pressed Haberman on whether the alleged plumbing issues occurred in Trump’s personal toilet.

"His toilet? Like no mistaking, whose toilet it was?" Berman asked.

"It was in the pipes," Haberman answered. "This was his bathroom."

Trump quickly denied the allegation, chalking it up as "another fake story."

"The Democrats are just using this and the Unselect Committee of political hacks as a camouflage for how horribly our Country is doing under the Biden Administration," Trump said.