CNN reporter says GOP set up 'layup' for Democrats with 'defund the FBI' push: 'Walking into a trap'

During a Wednesday appearance on CNN's "This Hour" to discuss President Biden's speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, senior political correspondent Abby Phillip said that Republicans set up a "layup" for Democrats with their "defund the FBI" push.

"Biden clearly sees this as an opportunity," guest host Erica Hill said. "This is not just a moral point, this is clearly a political one as well." The CNN anchor then played a clip of Biden's remarks.

"Let me say this to my MAGA Republican friends in Congress, don’t tell me you support law enforcement if you won’t condemn what happened on the 6th. Don’t tell me," Biden said on Tuesday. "You are on the side of a mob or the side of the police, you can’t be pro-law enforcement and pro-insurrection. You can’t be a party of law and order and call the people who attacked the police on January 6th patriots. You can’t do it,"

Hill asked Phillip if Democrats could successfully take the "law and order mantel" from Republicans.

"I think they probably have the best shot that they are going to have right at this moment because Republicans really set up this layup for them with the – this defund the FBI push most recently, but even as you heard the president there saying, going as far back as January 6th," Phillip said.

She said that Democrats have the opportunity to at least "neutralize this issue" ahead of the midterms, adding that they were also taking advantage of recent legislative victories.

Hill also asked Phillip about Biden's trips to Pennsylvania as he plans to make a campaign-style speech in Philadelphia on Thursday.

"I think it’s all about the Senate, but it’s also just about the state of Pennsylvania. An incredibly symbolically important state for the midterm elections and for the general election in 2024. This is a state that is a must-win for a Democrat running for president, but that Senate seat could be pivotal for control of the Senate this fall. And the governorship, again, this is a – the governor’s race is also critically important," Phillip observed.

During Biden's remarks on Tuesday, he expressed support for law enforcement and said he was opposed to defunding the police.

"I'm opposed to defunding the police, I'm also opposed to defunding the FBI," he said.

Biden is set to argue that American democracy is "under attack" during Thursday's stump speech. "He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack," a White House official told Fox News.