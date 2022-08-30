Civil rights attorney blasts Biden's Wilkes-Barre remarks as a 'racist 1955 time-warp'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles civil rights attorney Leo Terrell ripped President Biden for what he considered hackneyed or "racist" remarks during a campaign-style stump speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., earlier Tuesday

Biden spoke just down US-11 from his hometown of Scranton, and regaled the crowd with references to his childhood while making political points.

The president said his father, Joe Biden Sr., would go hunting in the nearby Pocono Mountains when the younger Joe was growing up, adding that hunters like Joe Sr. never required semi-automatic rifles to hunt:

"How many deer are wearing Kevlar vests?" he asked, adding that he has "two shotguns at home [and] I'm not opposed to guns."

At another juncture, Biden appeared to reference his work as a lifeguard in the largely-minority Northeast section of Wilmington, Del. He said he was "the only guy who worked as a lifeguard down in the area" of the aquatic center that now bears his name.

"You know you could always tell where the best basketball in the state is and the best basketball in the city is. It's where everybody shows up," he added.

Biden previously raised eyebrows during a discussion of his lifeguard tenure, when he recounted in 2017 run-ins with purported local gang leader "Corn Pop" and how the sun would bleach his leg hair blond while he sat on the guard stand.

On "Hannity," Terrell said his comments were further examples of purported racism, saying Biden's basketball reference was particularly galling:

"It's so racist. He's the only white guy? Basketball – Many black people? Joe Biden in a 1955-time warp," he said.

"His stories are old, outdated and don't make any bit of sense. And it's insulting."

Terrell, whose hometown was wracked by riots in 2020, said Biden also stated support for more police officers on the streets but said nothing about the left-wing activists causing mayhem in Los Angeles and beyond.

"Don't go on TV and talk about law enforcement. When you don't talk about the summer riots – when you don't call out BLM- when you don't call them out by first and last name; the squad, Antifa [or] what this city and country went through for three years. He didn't mention a word of the riots. He didn't mention Kamala Harris funding the bail for getting the criminals out."

Terrell said Biden was being further disingenuous in claiming he and Democrats support police funding, pointing to liberal mayors defunding departments. The attorney said the aftermath of Bill de Blasio's tenure in New York City is evidence of what happens with Bidenesque governance in that regard.

"He thinks we're stupid. No, he doesn't understand. People know what happened the last three years," Terrell said.

Biden is scheduled to make another stump speech in Pennsylvania later this week, when he speaks in primetime from Independence Mall in Philadelphia.

About a day later, former President Trump will travel to where Biden was Tuesday and host a rally in support of State Sen. Doug Mastriano – the Republican nominee for governor – and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the GOP cardiothoracic surgeon running for U.S. Senate.