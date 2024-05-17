CNN reporter grills KJP on whether Chiefs' Harrison Butker is still welcome at White House amid speech uproar

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was grilled by a CNN reporter over whether Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is still welcome at the White House as his recent speech has sparked uproar from the liberal media.

Comments that Butker made in his commencement address this week at the private Catholic school Benedictine College ignited a firestorm on the political left, as he criticized President Biden and abortion as well as praised his wife for her role as a "homemaker."

At Friday's press briefing, Jean-Pierre was confronted by CNN senior White House correspondent MJ Lee about Butker's invitation to the White House as the Chiefs are set to make an appearance following their Super Bowl win earlier this year.

"Can we still assume that the Kansas City Chiefs will be visiting the White House this year in celebration of their Super Bowl victory?" Lee began.

Jean-Pierre responded by speaking broadly, saying the championship winner of any sports team is always welcomed to the White House, noting that "everyone on the team is invited."

Lee then pressed the White House spokesperson if that specifically applies to Butker.

"So can you confirm — you said everyone on the team is obviously invited. Is the Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker welcomed at this White House?" Lee asked.

"What I can say is we invite the entire team and we do that always. I don't have anything beyond that," Jean-Pierre replied.

"Given his recent comments, is he specifically welcomed at this point in time?" the CNN reporter continued.

"We invite the team, we invite the team," Jean-Pierre doubled down. "It's an invitation that goes to the team, and so it's up to the team who comes and doesn't come. It's the way it usually works."