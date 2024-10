A CNN panel erupted on Sunday when a conservative panelist suggested Vice President Kamala Harris was losing ground to former President Trump with male voters because Democrats care more about "dudes who want to become women."

CNN pundit Scott Jennings said Harris had a "rough week" of polling, particularly with registered male voters during State of the Union.

"It was a rough week. I mean, her faves are down. They're struggling with the front page of the New York Times this morning, front-page story. Democrats struggling with African American voters, particularly African American men. This gender gap issue is real," Jennings said. "It's a real problem, and you see the Democrats reacting to it."

"And I think what they are now finally…coming to realize is that a lot of men think Democrats care more about dudes who want to become women than dudes who just want to be dudes," he added before the other panelists interrupted with some groaning and saying, "no, no."

ANDREA MITCHELL SAYS KAMALA HARRIS HAS A 'BIG PROBLEM' CONNECTING WITH MEN, WHO DON'T TAKE HER SERIOUSLY

Jennings appeared to be referring to a New York Times/Siena College survey where it showed 51% of registered male voters supporting Trump compared to only 40% for Harris.

Former President Barack Obama have sounded the alarm about what he believes is male voters' lackluster support for Harris.

PENNSYLVANIA LEADERS IN BOTH PARTIES TALK GROUND GAME AS GOP SEEKS TO UNDO DEM GAINS

"We have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all corners of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running," Obama said during a pre-campaign-rally stop in Pittsburgh last week. "[P]art of it makes me think, and I’m speaking to men directly… that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.