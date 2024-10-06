Andrea Mitchell says Kamala Harris has a 'big problem' connecting to 'Black men,' who don't take her seriously

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell said on Sunday that Vice President Kamala Harris is struggling to resonate with White and Black male voters.

Michell said on "Meet the Press" that Harris needs to show up more in the media because she is not being seen as a "heavyweight."

"She's got such a big problem with men," Mitchell said, adding that support for Trump among that demographic could be underestimated.

She proceeded to blame misogny as one of the reasons Harris wasn't being taken as seriously among both Republican and Democratic men.

"I think that there's misogynation in all of this, Black and White men, [it's a] big problem. But also the business world. They don't think she is serious. They don't think she's a heavyweight. And a lot of this is gender, but she's got to be more specific about her economic plans," Mitchell continued. "I think they've got to double down on doing more interviews and serious interviews."

Harris has taken heat for largely avoiding the press. Since becoming the Democratic nominee 72 days ago, she has yet to hold a single official press conference. In response to the criticism, Harris has shifted her strategy, stepping up interviews. This week, Harris will make appearances on The View, The Howard Stern Show, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Hosts from all three shows have expressed support for Harris.

"I think is a great thing," said former White House press secretary Jen Psaki. "At this point, when everything matters, you have to take risks and people may make mistakes. It's worth it. Put them out there and have them doing a bunch of stuff."