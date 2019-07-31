CNN panel bursts into laughter while dismissing Marianne Williamson's odds of winning nomination

A CNN panel had some fun at the expense of spiritual guru Marianne Williamson as pundits laughed at the idea of her winning the nomination.

Former Democratic governor and CNN commentator Jennifer Granholm listed several candidates who had stand-out moments at Tuesday night's debate, including Williamson for her passionate stance on reparations.

"I thought it was really compelling and authentic," Granholm explained. "And when she talked about living in Grosse Pointe and how- Grosse Pointe, for those who don't know, is a very wealthy surburb here [in Michigan] that the Flint water situation would never happen in Grosse Pointe, was very resonant.

She continued, "She did herself some favor I’ll be interested to see what happens. I know that a lot of people like to mock her, but honestly, she brought it for that."

"Do you really think she could be the nominee of the Democratic Party?" fellow panelist David Axelrod asked.

"Oh, no," Granholm responded, causing the entire panel to laugh at the response.

"I just wanted to clear that up," Axelrod added.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper offered a defense of Williamson, saying "she is speaking to some people that others aren't."