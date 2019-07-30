Marianne Williamson evokes 'Seinfeld' with 'yada, yada, yada' moment during Democratic debate

Marianne Williamson sent “Seinfeld” fans into a tizzy on Tuesday when she said “yada, yada, yada,” during CNN’s Democratic presidential primary debate in the middle of a discussion about gun control.

“The issue of gun safety, of course, is that the NRA has us in a chokehold. But so do the pharmaceutical companies, so do the health insurance companies, so do the fossil fuel companies and so do the defense contractors,” Williamson said.

“None of this will change unless we either pass a Constitutional amendment or pass legislation that establishes public funding for federal campaigns.”

Williamson then surprisingly evoked “Seinfeld” and said the Democratic Party shouldn’t be surprised that so many Americans believe “yada, yada, yada.”

A classic episode of “Seinfeld” featured George Costanza’s girlfriend using the term “yada, yada, yada” to gloss over important parts of stories. George quickly took a liking to the maneuver and used it himself to skip over embarrassing details of stories about his parents and former fiancé.

However, things took a turn when George’s girlfriend used the technique to skip specifics of what occurred when her ex-boyfriend stopped by and Elaine Benes explained that she’s “yada’d, yada’d sex” herself.

“I met this lawyer, we went out to dinner, I had the lobster bisque, we went back to my place, yada, yada, yada, I never heard from him again,” she said.

Williamson's moment quickly became a hot topic on Twitter, with many chiming in on the sitcom callback.