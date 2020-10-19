CNN's Jeffrey Toobin reportedly masturbating on Zoom call that led to New Yorker suspension

A new report on the suspension of New Yorker staff writer and CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin claims the legal pundit was masturbating during a Zoom call with colleagues.

Vice reported on Monday that the magazine is investigating an incident where the legal pundit exposed himself to members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio staffs during a Zoom call last week.

"Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter,” a spokesperson for the New Yorker confirmed to Fox News.

Vice later reported a very salacious update.

CNN ANALYST JEFFREY TOOBIN SUSPENDED BY NEW YORKER OVER ALLEDGED NUDITY ON ZOOM CALL

The call, which was described as an "election simulation," featured Toobin's New Yorker colleagues including Jane Mayer, Masha Gessen, Andrew Marantz, Jelani Cobb, Evan Osnos, Sue Halpern, and Dexter Filkins playing various roles in potential 2020 outcomes including President Trump, Joe Biden, "establishment Republicans," 'establishment Democrats," and "the military." Toobin was playing "the courts."

According to two sources, Toobin was seen masturbating in what was supposed to be a 10-minute "strategy session" along party lines, but that it "seemed like Toobin was on a second video call."

"The sources said that when the groups returned from their breakout rooms, Toobin lowered the camera. The people on the call said they could see Toobin touching his penis. Toobin then left the call. Moments later, he called back in, seemingly unaware of what his colleagues had been able to see, and the simulation continued," Vice reported.

Vice added an update to its original report, "This piece has been updated with more detail about the call and the headline has been updated to reflect that Toobin was masturbating."

Prior to the reported masturbation, Toobin, one of CNN's biggest stars, offered an apology for his "embarrassingly stupid mistake" and attempted to explain what led to the incident.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers," Toobin said in a statement to Motherboard. “I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video."

According to a CNN statement obtained by The Washington Post, "Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”

CNN nor WNYC did not previously respond to Fox News' requests for comment.