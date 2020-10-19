CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin suspended by New Yorker over alleged nudity on Zoom call

New Yorker suspended staff writer Jeffrey Toobin over an alleged Zoom incident where he exposed his penis.

Vice reported on Monday that the magazine is investigating an incident where the genitalia of CNN's chief legal analyst was seen by members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio during a Zoom call last week.

"Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter,” a spokesperson for the New Yorker told Vice.

Toobin, one of CNN's biggest stars, offered an apology for his "embarrassingly stupid mistake" and attempted to explain what led to the incident.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers," Toobin said in a statement to Motherboard. “I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video."

Vice noted that Toobin hasn't tweeted since October 13, and that his most recent on-air CNN appearance was Saturday, though he may not be seen again any time soon. According to a CNN statement obtained by The Washington Post, "Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”

New Yorker and CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.