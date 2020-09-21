CNN's Jeffery Toobin: Democrats 'wimps,' might not have 'guts' to battle GOP over Supreme Court vacancy

CNN legal analyst Jeffery Toobin said Democrats are “weak” on Monday and questioned if they have “the guts to do anything” to oppose Republican hopes to quickly fill the Supreme Court vacancy left behind following the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Sunday urged the country to pressure Republicans into delaying President Trump's potential nominee until after the November election. Schumer has said nothing would be off the table when it comes to stopping Trump from quickly filling the vacancy, but Toobin doesn’t necessarily buy it.

“Democrats are great about talking big, but we’ll see if he has the... if he and the other Democrats have the guts to do anything,” Toobin said, indicating he’s skeptical Democrats would expand the court if needed. “If they retake control of the Senate, will they really add the two seats on the Supreme Court?”

TRUMP PROMISES TO NOMINATE A WOMAN TO FILL SUPREME COURT VACANCY

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota chimed in, “Why wouldn’t they?”

“Because they’re weak,” Tobin said. “And they’re wimps and they're afraid.”

The CNN analyst then explained that Republicans were stronger during the George W. Bush-Al Gore battle of 2000.

“There is a difference to how Democrats and Republicans go about these fights and we’ll see if Democrats learn anything from Republicans here. Yes, it’s interesting that Chuck Schumer said nothing is off the table, but that’s not a commitment to do anything,” Toobin said.

Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 from complications stemming from her battle with pancreatic cancer.

The president's reelection campaign shared a statement with Fox News on Sunday about Trump's intention is to fill the vacancy as quickly as possible and to do so with a female nominee.

"Voters elected Donald J. Trump president in 2016 and gave Republicans an expanded majority in 2018, so the people already have spoken," communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.

Senate Republicans are expected to consider the president's nominee before the November election and have publicly stated their intention to hold a confirmation vote without delay, per Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Fox News’ Nick Givas contributed to this report.