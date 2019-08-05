CNN's Jake Tapper fires back at ‘Squad’ member Rashida Tlaib: ‘I never said that’

CNN’s Jake Tapper fired back Monday at “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib after she ripped him over comments he made Sunday on “State of the Union.”

Tapper was discussing the tone of leaders amid the tragic mass shooting in El Paso, Texas when he said something that apparently bothered Tlaib.

“You hear conservatives all the time, rightly so in my opinion, talk about the tone set by people in the Arab world. Palestinian leaders and the way they talk about Israelis… justifying,” Tapper said. "You can’t compare the ideology of Hamas with anything else. But at the same time, either tone matters or it doesn’t.”

Tlaib noticed a tweet from someone who objected to Tapper’s message and took things a step further.

“Comparing Palestinian human rights advocates to terrorist white nationalists is fundamentally a lie. Palestinians want equality, human dignity & to stop the imprisonment of children,” Tlaib wrote. “White supremacy is calling for the *domination* of one race w/ the use of violence.”

Tapper fired back on Monday with a tweet directed at the freshman congresswoman.

“You're 100% right, Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib, it's a lie. Because I never said that. What I said was those who believe Palestinian leaders bear responsibility for the incitement of terrorism cannot then let US leaders off the hook and act as if words don't matter,” the CNN host wrote.

President Trump has attacked the so-called “Squad” made up of Tlaib, Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.