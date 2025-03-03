CNN host doesn't understand why 'for some reason' people believed Trump over Democrats

CNN’s Kasie Hunt wondered why "for some reason" some people believed President Donald Trump over the Democratic Party in the 2024 election.

Hunt debuted her new show "The Arena with Kasie Hunt" on Monday, speaking with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., about Trump’s agenda ahead of his first joint address to Congress in his second term. Hunt then shifted gears to asking Warren why she believed Democrats lost to him in November.

"Look, I think we didn't make clear as we should how we are fighting for American families," Warren said.

"It's as simple as that?" Hunt pressed back. "You don't think that there are other fundamental problems or generational problems?

"There are a lot of problems," Warren said. "There are a lot of problems in that last election. But the key is we have to remind ourselves as Democrats every single day, why we get in this fight. And watch the fight that‘s coming up."

She then began attacking Trump and the Republican Party over tax cuts. Hunt followed up by asking why she thought Democrats "lost touch" with lower-income voters.

"Look, I think that doing the analysis we also see right now that Donald Trump is losing touch with all of those families," Warren answered. "What does it mean for Donald Trump to say that he embraces a Republican plan to cut Medicaid so that half of the seniors who are now in nursing homes have no place to turn? What is that plan? Just to set them out on the street?"

"I totally take your point about the actual policy, but, for some reason, people believe, they believed him over Democrats last time around," Hunt remarked. "Do you think it’s partly because Democrats were too far culturally left for the country?"

"I think the problem is we didn't make clear what we fight for and really get out there and fight for it. Our job right now is pretty straightforward. Just tell the truth," Warren said.

The Democratic Party has largely struggled since Trump’s election in 2024. In a Quinnipiac University survey conducted during Trump’s first week in office, only 31% of respondents had a favorable opinion of the Democratic Party.

Last month, a Gallup poll also showed a 45% plurality of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents saying they wanted the party to become more moderate, an 11-point increase since the beginning of Biden’s term in 2021.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.