Charlamagne says Harris loss shows Democrats are 'really out of touch' with everyday Americans

Charlamagne Tha God lectured the Democratic Party for being "really out of touch" with everyday Americans and told them not to blame racism and sexism after losing to President-elect Donald Trump.

After Trump successfully defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, her campaign started pointing fingers and playing the "blame game."

Charlamagne argued on "The Breakfast Club" podcast Wednesday that one of the real culprits was the party’s inability to talk to voters.

"Democrats are going to be looking for someone to blame. Let me be the first to tell you it’s not just one thing. I personally feel like Donald Trump speaks to people’s grievances better than Democrats do," Charlamagne said.

He continued, "I know people are going to talk about misinformation and the dumbing down of society, I understand all of that, but you don’t have to be intelligent to know you can’t pay your bills. You don’t have to be intelligent to know you can’t afford groceries. People will forget what you did, they will forget what you said, but they will never forget how you made them feel."

After Harris’ loss, several members of the media blamed some form of racism or sexism, despite Trump’s gains among Black and Latino men as well as White suburban women. While Charlamagne agreed some people were likely motivated by this, he disagreed that that was the only reason.

"I don’t think it’s fair to just chalk up Trump winning to racism, sexism, homophobia, antisemitism. Yes, he tapped into all of the worst things America has ever had to offer and there are a lot of people who agree his rhetoric and voted for him because of those reasons, but I truly believe most people voted for him because they want more money in their pockets and they want to feel safe," Charlamagne said.

He continued, "I’m not saying Donald Trump is going to fix all of that. I’m saying Donald Trump has made people feel like he will fix all of that in a way that Democrats haven’t. Once again, don’t just chalk it up to racism, sexism. Okay, I believe those things play a role, but at the end of the day, it’s the economy, stupid and Democrats might just be really out of touch with what everyday Americans are feeling."

Though Charlamagne interviewed and eventually supported Harris for president, he has occasionally complimented Trump’s campaigning style.

For example, in October, he called out the Harris-Walz campaign for seeming out of touch.

"You know, one place where I think they mess up in regards to messaging?" Charlamagne asked in October. "Like, you know, you'll listen to a lot of reporters and they'll be talking to Trump or JD Vance and they'll be talking to them about things that are happening right here in America, because it is an election season right here in America."

"So it’s always America first. But then you go to Tim Walz and they’re asking him about geopolitical politics, and I think a lot of times that makes them sound, you know, very out of touch. That makes them sound very out of touch to what’s going on right here in America," he said.

He also praised Trump's ad on Harris supporting taxpayer-funded surgeries for trans prisoners and illegal immigrants.

