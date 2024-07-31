CNN host asks Gov. Hochul if she's bothered by Kamala Harris' VP short list being 'all White men'

CNN host Kate Bolduan asked Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday if she was upset that all of Vice President Harris' potential vice presidents are White men.

"One thing that is noteworthy that cannot be missed in when we put up the screen of the shortlist, if you will, all of them, most of them, all of them are White men. Most of them are Democratic governors. You are a very prominent, very well-known, and respected Democratic governor yourself. Does it bother you that they’re all White men?" Bolduan asked the governor.

Harris' VP shortlist includes Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Hochul said she wasn't bothered at all and added, "I don’t want to look at gender here. I really don’t think it’s fair, because we have a lot of talented women governors. I text them all the time. The men are very talented. So that’s the beauty of what we have here, is that we have a lot of talent."

AS HARRIS VEEPSTAKES HEATS UP, UNIONS VOICE SUPPORT FOR SHAPIRO

"So I‘m not going to take offense that she doesn‘t pick a woman or a person, you know, from some particular state at all. Whoever she picks, it’s going to be a dynamic duo. No doubt about it," Hochul continued.

Harris, the likely Democratic nominee for president, is reportedly close to making a decision on a running mate and will kick off a battleground tour next week.

The vice president will make appearances next week in key battleground states with her choice of vice president, indicating that she is close to making her decision, Reuters reported.

Former Obama strategist David Axelrod suggested on Tuesday that Gov. Tim Walz was running the most "aggressive" VP campaign.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"Whether he makes it or not, there's no doubt MN Gov. @Tim_Walz is running the most aggressive campaign for VP in the field," Axelrod posted on social media.

Harris headlined a rally Tuesday in Georgia, a key battleground, where she stood in front of the largest crowd this cycle for the Democratic Party's national ticket.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hours before the vice president arrived in Atlanta, the Georgia State Convocation Center was filling up with supporters. And minutes before Harris arrived, her campaign told Fox News that there were over 10,000 people filling the packed venue.

The rally also featured a performance by hip hop star Megan Thee Stallion.