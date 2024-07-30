Harris to name VP by next week, kick off battleground state tour together: report

Vice President and likely Democratic nominee for president Kamala Harris is reportedly close to making a decision on a running mate and will kick off a battleground tour next week.

Harris will make appearances next week in key battleground states with her choice of vice president, indicating that she is close to making her decision, Reuters reported.

The list of possible choices reportedly includes Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Harris took to the top of the Democratic ticket a little over a week ago after, facing insurmountable pressure from his party, President Biden dropped out of the race even though he had insisted for weeks he was "in it to win it."

TOP JEWISH GROUP FEARS A HARRIS PRESIDENCY WOULD BE 'FAR WORSE' AMID RISING ANTISEMITISM

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden endorsed his vice president to take his spot. Harris has since raised over $200 million. She is expected to be formally nominated at the Democratic National Convention next month.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment.