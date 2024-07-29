As Harris veepstakes heats up, unions voice support for Shapiro

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is gaining support among union leaders – including teachers unions – despite his past support for school vouchers. Meantime, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly is fending off criticism he is not pro-union enough, voicing new support for the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act.

More than 50 local labor leaders threw their support behind Shapiro this weekend, including two of Pennsylvania's largest teachers' unions: the Pennsylvania State Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT). Both opposed Shapiro’s stance on school vouchers but have thanked him for increasing education funding.

"Governor Shapiro knows better than anyone that we don't have to agree on every single issue to continue to get stuff done. Recent history has taught us that even amongst our brothers and sisters in labor, we are not always aligned in our politics - that's why it is more crucial than ever that we elevate elected officials whose leadership can unite our Democratic coalition," the letter states.

AFT President Randi Weingarten has vocally opposed school choice, generating headlines last year for remarking that "privatizing or voucherizing schools is about undermining democracy."

'WHITE DUDES FOR HARRIS' EVENT MEANT TO DRUM UP SUPPORT FOR VP DRAWS BACKLASH

Shapiro endorsed school vouchers during his 2022 campaign and has voiced support for them as governor, but he recently abandoned the initiative amid a budget impasse with the divided state legislature.

The plans would have publicly funded scholarships, allowing students in low-performing public schools to attend a private school of their choice.

Weingarten has not weighed in on the veepstakes, but a source close to Weingarten told Fox News the two are personally friendly, and Weingarten also expects the debate over school vouchers to remain a state issue as the DNC education platform opposes school choice.

Weingarten told Fox after Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the AFT conference in Houston on Thursday, "I’ve had endless requests to weigh in on the VP candidates this week, particularly Josh Shapiro. I have not weighed in, and I certainly don’t intend to publicly."

A network of more than two dozen public education advocacy groups pushed Harris to eliminate Shapiro from consideration last week over his support for school vouchers, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"We respectfully ask you not select Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who has supported education policies mirroring Project 2025," the letter states.

Weingarten has not commented on the letter, but Shapiro’s endorsement from her Pennsylvania chapter followed.

HARRIS CLAIMS BIDEN FIT TO CONTINUE IN OFFICE, DESPITE MORE THAN 80 DOCUMENTED ENCOUNTERS IN PAST YEAR

A source close to Weingarten emphasized that the Pennsylvania chapter’s endorsement should not be viewed as Weingarten’s support for one VP candidate over another.

Kelly, meanwhile, said that he would vote in favor of the PRO Act, following criticism that he was one of only three Senate holdouts in the Democratic caucus to withhold his co-sponsorship. The measure would make it easier for workers to form and join unions.

John Samuelsen, president of the Transport Workers Union, told ABC News last week, "Why would the Democrats even consider a senator for the vice presidency if the senator doesn’t support the PRO Act?"

Similarly, former AFL-CIO organizing director Richard Bensinger said on X, "Only 3 Democrats refused to sign on to the Pro Act, one of whom was Mark Kelly. The right to organize unions is the most important thing to labor so that’s a hard no."

Following that outcry, Kelly insisted in interviews he has always been supportive of the legislation and intends to vote in support of it.

Below is the letter endorsing Shapiro from 50 PA labor leaders, provided to FOX by an affiliated group.

MEDIA RAMPED UP EFFORT TO TIE TRUMP TO PROJECT 2025 FOLLOWING BIDEN DEBATE DISASTER, HARRIS EMBRACES ATTACK

A Message to our Democratic Brothers and Sisters,

Pennsylvania is home to over half a million union workers who play a critical role not just in our workplaces, but in our neighborhoods and our communities. Organized labor built the Pennsylvania and the United States we know and love today - at its heart, being part of a union means belonging to a community that values the rights and dignity of everyday people. At this moment in history, the role of unions is more critical than ever, and we take seriously the commitment of our elected officials to support and promote the union way of life. No one has been more steadfast in their commitment to working people than Governor Josh Shapiro.

Governor Shapiro's leadership has not only safeguarded our rights but also fostered a climate of economic security and opportunity. From expanding apprenticeship programs, to investing in workforce development, to defending against attacks on collective bargaining, Governor Shapiro's initiatives have been instrumental in enhancing the livelihoods of working Pennsylvanians. His words illustrate a deep understanding of the challenges faced by our members, and his actions demonstrate a commitment to creating an inclusive Commonwealth where every worker has the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to thrive.

As we continue to navigate unprecedented and challenging times, it is reassuring to have leaders like Governor Shapiro who are unwavering in their commitment to the needs and concerns of working families - his dedication to upholding the principles of fairness, equality, and justice in the workplace has set a commendable example for leaders across the nation.

As the only Governor in the nation with a divided legislature, Governor Shapiro knows better than anyone that we don't have to agree on every single issue to continue to get stuff done.

Recent history has taught us that even amongst our brothers and sisters in labor, we are not always aligned in our politics - that's why it is more crucial than ever that we elevate elected officials whose leadership can unite our democratic coalition and remind us that, above all else, we share a vision for a fairer, stronger, more inclusive Commonwealth and country. Governor Shapiro shows up every day to stand alongside us in the fight for that vision, and through tumult, we remain united by our shared interest in championing working people and investing in workers, families, and communities.

Now more than ever, our country deserves leaders who have the backs of working people. Make no mistake - Governor Shapiro has always had our backs, and the men and women of organized labor will continue to have his.

In Solidarity,

Stephen M. Aldrich, Business Manager - IBEW Local 269

Philip Ameris, President - Pennsylvania Laborers' District Council Robert Bair, President - Pennsylvania Building & Construction Trades Council Aric Baker,

President/Assistant Business Manager - IBEW Local 459 Daniel Bauder, President - Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO Tricia Barnes-Vargo, Business Manager - IATSE Local 8

Gregory Bernarding, Business Manager - Pittsburgh Regional Building Trades Greg Boulware, President - AFSCME DC 33

Kevin C. Boyle, Business Manager - Iron Workers Local 401

Ryan N. Boyer, Business Manager - Philadelphia Building Trades Council Kenneth J. Broadbent, Business Manager - Steamfitters Local 449

Robert Brooks, President - Pennsylvania Professional Firefighters Association

Bryan J. Bush, Business Manager - Sheet Metal Workers Local 19

Aaron Chapin, President - PSEA

James Cassidy, Business Manager - Insulators Local 2

Rob Cellucci, Business Manager - Insulators & Allied Workers Local 14

Angela Ferritto, President - Pennsylvania AFL-CIO

Dionne Gary, Vice President - 1199C National Union of Hospital & Healthcare Employees

April Gigetts, President - AFSCME DC 47

William Hamilton, President - Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters

James Harper Jr., Business Manager - Laborers Local 413

Bernie Hall, Director - USW District 10

Darrin Kelly, President - Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council AFL-CIO

Chuck Knisell, Vice President - United Mine Workers of America District 2

Mark Lynch Jr., Business Manager - IBEW Local 98

Kenneth M. Mash, President - APSCUF

Fran McLaughlin, Business Manager - IUPAT District Council 21

Thomas C. Melisko Jr., Business Manager - IUOE Local 66

Shawn McCullough, Business Manager - Roofers & Waterproofers Local 30

Thomas R. McIntyre, Business Manager - IBEW Local 5

Chuck McQuilkin, Vice President - Philadelphia FireFighters & Paramedics, IAFF Local 22

Brad Mickatavage, Business Manager - Boilermakers Local 13

Wayne Miller, Business Manager - Sprinklerfitters Local 692

George C. Pegram, Business Manager - Plumbers Local 690

Dennis Pagliotti, Business Manager - Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 1

James Reilley, Business Manager - IUOE Local 542

Ralph Sicuro, President - Pittsburgh FireFighters, IAFF Local 1

Michael Stanton, President - Boilermakers Local 154

Samuel Staten Jr., Business Manager - Laborers Local 332

Arthur Steinberg, President - AFT Pennsylvania

William C. Sproule, Executive Secretary-Treasurer - Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters

James Snell, Business Manager - Steamfitters Local 420

Mike Sukal, Administrator - AFSCME Council 13

Joseph G. Swenglish, Sr. National Representative - Utility Workers Region 2

Stephen Sweeney, Administrator - Reinforced IronWorkers 405

Esteban Vera Jr., Business Manager - Laborers Local 57

Mark Wildsmith, Business Manager - Cement Masons Local 592

Joseph M. Williams, Business Manager - Elevators Local 5

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wendell Young IV, President - UFCW Local 1776

Ross Nicotero III, President - ATU Local 85