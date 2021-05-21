CNN's handling of Chris Cuomo's media scandal panned by experts: 'Miserable job' that deceived viewers

CNN has done a "miserable job" handling star anchor Chris Cuomo's relationship with his powerful brother and deceived its own viewers, media experts told Fox News.

Cuomo apologized to viewers and colleagues Thursday night after admitting he offered private political advice to his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., while defiantly saying it was "no revelation" he helped out his powerful family member. The Washington Post first reported Thursday that he took part in strategy sessions with Gov. Cuomo and his aides on handling accusations of sexual harassment that prompted calls for his resignation.

Already smarting from criticism over allowing the Cuomos to conduct chummy interviews last year during the coronavirus pandemic, CNN is now facing internal grumbling from employees put off by what its media correspondent Brian Stelter called a "clear breach of journalistic ethics." The consequences for the network, whose lurch into partisan commentary has caught the attention of even liberal outlets, could be long-lasting.

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO ADMITS ‘MISTAKE’ TO ADVISE BROTHER AMID SCANDAL, DENIES INFLUENCING NETWORK'S COVERAGE

"CNN has done a miserable job of managing the Cuomo brothers over the last year," DePauw University Professor of Communication Jeffrey McCall said. "Letting Chris promote his governor brother throughout the COVID coverage was quite shameful and violated the ethical standards of professional journalism. Once that mistake was made, however, CNN should have established clear markers for how Chris would be allowed to engage Andrew going forward. That Chris felt it was OK to advise his brother on the sexual harassment news agenda item tells a lot about the culture in the CNN newsroom."

CNN acknowledged in a statement that Cuomo's conduct was "inappropriate" but said he would not face discipline. In his apology, Cuomo denied ever influencing CNN's coverage of Gov. Cuomo, a former media darling feted throughout the press during the pandemic. While Chris Cuomo said in March he couldn't cover his brother anymore, CNN's other shows have covered the sexual harassment allegations against the governor, in addition to accusations he covered up coronavirus nursing home deaths.

McCall said Chris Cuomo's apology Thursday was a "feeble attempt at damage control" that fell short, and he said CNN should have disciplined him, if at least to signal it was "committed to some basic standards of journalism."

WOMEN'S GROUP ULTRAVIOLET CALLS ON CNN TO SUSPEND CHRIS CUOMO, INVESTIGATE NETWORK'S COVERAGE OF NY GOVERNOR

"Even if Chris is correct that he had no part in guiding CNN's actual coverage of the allegations against the governor, he was still floating around in the CNN circles, aware of the channel's coverage, and then giving advice to his brother. Chris had to know this behavior was ethically suspect," he said.

Cornell Law School professor William A. Jacobson said the conflict of interest started with the coronavirus interviews last year, leading to a top anchor crossing a line from "sycophant to strategic advisor."

CHRIS CUOMO PUMMELED BY CRITICS AFTER ADDRESSING SCANDAL ON CNN SHOW: ‘SEEMS KINDA BS-ISH TO ME'

"All the while, CNN viewers were deceived," he told Fox News. "The blame lies not only with the Cuomo brothers, but also with the CNN executives who enabled this deception and now are washing it over without meaningful consequences for their employee Chris."

Fox News "MediaBuzz" host Howard Kurtz said Friday on "America's Newsroom" that while Cuomo deserved criticism, the network bore responsibility for its latest credibility issue.

"It goes back to the original blunder where they were able to do the buddy act on Chris' show in primetime, early in the pandemic when Andrew Cuomo was riding high," he said.

"For a guy who routinely bashes Republicans on his show, this looks terrible."