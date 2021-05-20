Women's group UltraViolet calls on CNN to suspend Chris Cuomo, investigate network's coverage of NY governor

The women's group UltraViolet is calling on CNN to immediately suspend its star anchor Chris Cuomo amid revelations that he advised his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on his growing sexual misconduct scandal.

As first reported by The Washington Post, CNN admitted on Thursday that its primetime host engaged in "inappropriate" strategy meetings with the embattled governor's team earlier this year as he faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted touching.

UltraViolet, which describes itself as an organization that "creates consequences for sexism by holding politicians and thought leaders accountable to all women," weighed in on CNN's scandal on Twitter.

CNN ADMITS CHRIS CUOMO INAPPROPRIATELY PROVIDED BROTHER ADVICE ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL

"This is deeply disturbing and completely unacceptable," UltraViolet reacted. "This wasn’t just a brother talking to his brother about their lives, or even about politics. This was a major network news anchor advising the Governor to actively push back against sexual harassment allegations and denigrate survivors of abuse by defining their calls for accountability as 'cancel culture.'"

UltraViolet, which spoke out against NBC after the Peacock Network was accused of covering up the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the #MeToo allegations against Matt Lauer, said the situation "raises questions about how Chris Cuomo covers all sexual harassment allegations." Chris Cuomo announced earlier this year he would not cover the multiple scandals embroiling his brother for obvious objectivity reasons, although he was allowed by the network to interview him about the coronavirus pandemic last year.

CNN CRITICS MARK ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF CUOMO BROTHERS' INFAMOUS NASAL SWAB INTERVIEW

"It also raises questions as to whether Cuomo’s position at the network could potentially intimidate or silence other reporters who were looking into the story," UltraViolet tweeted. "@CNN should immediately suspend Chris Cuomo and conduct a thorough investigation into whether or not his position of authority at the network has impacted how others covered the allegations against his brother, Governor Cuomo."

The group added, "Anything less is unacceptable, and further harms survivors of sexual abuse, who are already disinclined to come forward for fear of retaliation from men in power like the Cuomo brothers."

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The stunning Washington Post report revealed the CNN anchor joined conference calls with top aides to the embattled governor earlier this year as charges of harassment mounted and prompted calls from both sides of the aisle for his resignation. Sources told the paper the younger Cuomo urged his brother to not step down, reportedly using the term "cancel culture" at one point.

CNN acknowledged Chris Cuomo's involvement but said he would not be disciplined for his conduct.

"Chris has not been involved in CNN’s extensive coverage of the allegations against Governor Cuomo - on air or behind the scenes. In part because, as he has said on his show, he could never be objective. But also because he often serves as a sounding board for his brother," CNN said in a statement to Fox News. "However, it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor's staff, which Chris acknowledges. He will not participate in such conversations going forward."

The behind-the-scenes strategy "cuts against the widely accepted norm in journalism that those reporting the news should not be involved in politics," the Post reported.

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.