CNN downplays its own FISA bombshell report, receives minimal on-air coverage

Despite having a major bombshell website report on DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz's ongoing probe into the origins of the Russia investigation, CNN bizarrely offered very little coverage of its own exclusive reporting on-air.

CNN first reported that Horowitz had been investigating an FBI official who allegedly altered a document used to obtain a FISA warrant in order to surveil Trump campaign adviser Carter Page during the 2016 election. Horowitz reportedly turned the evidence over to U.S. Attorney John Durham, who has launched a criminal probe in the origins of the Russia investigation.

The Washington Post also verified the reporting.

However, CNN barely promoted its own digital scoop on the network.

After the news broke on "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer," it was completely ignored on "Out Front with Erin Burnett," "Cuomo Prime Time," and "CNN Tonight with Don Lemon." It did, however, receive less than five minutes of coverage towards the end of "Anderson Cooper 360."

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO FAILS TO ASK FORMER FBI'S MCCABE, BAKER ABOUT NETWORK'S OWN FISA BOMBSHELL REPORT

What was more puzzling was that after the two hours since CNN broke the news, "Cuomo Prime Time" anchor Chris Cuomo failed to mention his network's report during a segment that featured former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and former FBI General Counsel James Baker, both who are now CNN contributors but were high-ranking FBI officials when the document used in the FISA application was altered.

Instead, Cuomo, like his network colleagues Erin Burnett and Don Lemon, spent the entire hour covering the ongoing impeachment hearing into President Trump and spoke with McCabe and Baker on how Thursday's testimony of former National Security Council aide Dr. Fiona Hill "shattered GOP conspiracy theories."

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News offered more on-air coverage to CNN's bombshell report than CNN, appearing on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," "Hannity," "The Ingraham Angle," and "Fox News @ Night w/ Shannon Bream."

CNN has been on a bizarre streak of downplaying or completely ignoring major headlines, including ABC News' coverup of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, the Harvey Weinstein and Matt Lauer scandals that have plagued NBC News, and the allegations of inappropriate relationship with staffers made against Democratic congresswoman Katie Hill, which led to her resignation from Congress earlier this month.