CNN's Chris Cuomo fails to ask former FBI's McCabe, Baker about network's own FISA bombshell report

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo made a stunning omission on Thursday night and failed to ask former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and former FBI General Counsel James Baker about the network's own report regarding an unnamed FBI official being under criminal investigation by Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

CNN first reported that Horowitz had been investigating an FBI official who allegedly altered a document used to obtain a FISA warrant in order to surveil Trump campaign adviser Carter Page during the 2016 election. Horowitz reportedly turned the evidence over to U.S. Attorney John Durham, who has launched a criminal probe in the origins of the Russia investigation.

The Washington Post also verified the reporting.

However, despite his network breaking the news hours earlier, Cuomo did not mention the report during his entire show Thursday night, most notably, during his sit-down with McCabe and Baker, who are now CNN contributors.

Instead, the "Cuomo Prime Time" anchor spent the entire hour covering the ongoing impeachment hearing into President Trump and spoke with McCabe and Baker on how Thursday's testimony of former National Security Council aide Dr. Fiona Hill "shattered GOP conspiracy theories."

McCabe and Baker were still high-ranking officials at the FBI when the FISA application into Page was drafted. Horowitz is set to reveal his findings on the alleged DOJ abuses on December 9.

Cuomo had a rough day during Thursday's impeachment hearing. He was brutally mocked after his attempt to disprove Trump’s theory about how phones work backfired on live television.

David Holmes, the political counsel at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, testified during Thursday’s impeachment hearing that he overheard a would-be damning phone call between Trump and European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland. Holmes said he “could hear the president’s voice through the earpiece of the phone,” which was not on speakerphone.

Trump, in real-time, tweeted his skepticism.

“I have been watching people making phone calls my entire life. My hearing is, and has been, great. Never have I been watching a person making a call, which was not on speakerphone, and been able to hear or understand a conversation. I’ve even tried, but to no avail,” Trump tweeted. “Try it live!”

CNN’s Cuomo took the president up on the challenge and called his mother during coverage of the impeachment hearing.

“Let's just play with that for a second. Mom can you hear me?” Cuomo asked, without receiving a response from his mother.

“I’m with Dana Bash… can you just say hello? Mom? She probably can’t hear me,” Cuomo said as he struggled to hear whether or not his mother could hear him.

Cuomo then put the device on speakerphone.

“Mom, can you hear me?” he asked again.

“I hear you, when you talk to me I hear you,” his mother responded.

The “Cuomo Prime Time” namesake then turned off speakerphone and could no longer hear his mother — just as Trump explained is typically the case.

A frustrated Cuomo then hung up the phone and critics quickly lampooned the moment.

