Carl Bernstein says John Bolton's departure shows Trump 'cannot conduct a coherent presidency'

CNN political commentator Carl Bernstein has fired an explosive broadside at President Trump, claiming former National Security Adviser John Bolton's departure from the administration is the latest evidence that Trump "cannot conduct a coherent presidency."

“This is, perhaps, the most convincing evidence that we’ve seen of late that we have a governing crisis under this president -- a dire crisis in which the national security of the United States is not secure because of the conduct of the president of the United States," Bernstein said on Tuesday.

His comments came after the president announced on Twitter that he Bolton was leaving his job. Bolton is the third national security adviser to exit the administration.

Trump, Bernstein argued, wasn't relying on traditional methods for policymaking in international affairs. As a result, he said, Trump was making irresponsible decisions about hot spots like North Korea.

“This is seat-of-the-pants governance that is not working and our allies in particular, as well as our enemies, have picked up on this," said Bernstein, who famously helped unearth the Watergate scandal of the Nixon administration for The Washington Post. "And we are now in -- we’re destabilized as a result of this president’s weaknesses.”

Bernstein told CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin that Trump's presidency marked the first time in modern history that the country didn't have "functional governance."

Trump, on Tuesday, announced that Bolton would leave amid strong disagreements with him and others in the administration. Although Trump claimed he asked for Bolton's resignation, Bolton insisted he was the one who offered to leave.

