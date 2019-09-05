CNN blaming Trump? On-screen graphic says president defended Dorian map 'as people die'

CNN offered an eyebrow-raising on-screen headline Thursday as President Trump continued his feud with the media regarding his repeated claim that Hurricane Dorian was projected to hit Alabama.

"As people die, Trump defends presenting doctored map," the on-screen graphic read.

Trump has been criticized for tweeting Sunday morning that Alabama was among the states expected to be affected by the hurricane. Forecasts at the time from the National Weather Service, however, projected that Alabama would be spared.

Amid criticism, Trump doubled down by displaying a chart in the Oval Office on Wednesday that appeared to be altered with a black marker, so that southeastern Alabama appeared to be part of the storm's projected path.

Trump has since reiterated his stance on Twitter with multiple tweets, showing graphics indicating in early projections that Alabama was within Dorian's reach. He repeatedly blasted the media for its coverage of the controversy.

This isn't the first time CNN drew attention for its labeling of stories. Last month, the network was widely panned for a headline that read, "No chants of 'Send her back' so far at Trump rally," amid his feud with the "Squad" of far-left Democrats. In June, CNN posted another headline that claimed former Vice President Joe Biden was going to "eviscerate" Trump at an upcoming rally in Iowa.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.