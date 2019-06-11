CNN criticized for chyron claiming Biden will 'eviscerate' Trump in campaign speech

CNN's "New Day" discussed former Vice President Joe Biden's upcoming speech on Tuesday, displaying a chyron that predicted he would "eviscerate" President Trump.

The Biden camp released its speech in advance, apparently as a way to get the president's attention.



"We do have breaking campaign news," CNN host John Berman said. "In some ways, a new day on the campaign trail. The former vice president Joe Biden is going to deliver a speech that goes right after President Trump," he added, alongside the chyron.

The speech appeared to represent a pivot back to Biden's original message which focused on criticizing the president rather than proposing his own policies. Since his announcement in April, Biden has struggled to counter perceptions that he's too moderate for Democrats on issues like climate change and abortion.

BIDEN TO SLAM TRUMP AS 'EXISTENTIAL THREAT' DURING DUELING IOWA STOPS

One week in particular seemed to hurt Biden's prospects as he faced friendly fire from other Democrats criticizing his opposition to federal funding for abortion -- something he eventually reversed amid criticism.

On Twitter, the network received plenty of criticism.

According to CNN, the speech would portray Trump as "tearing down the guardrails of democracy" and hit him on his use of terms like "Fake news" and "enemy of the people."

John Avlon, former chief speechwriter for New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, described the speech as a "populist" attack on the president. Avlon also revealed that Biden would try to "clean up" his China "gaffe" as he devoted a portion of his speech to recognizing the nation's competitive threat.