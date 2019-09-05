White House press secretary mocks CNN over botched graphic: 'Perhaps you use your time to study up on US geography?'

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham mocked CNN on Thursday for inaccurately labeling Alabama as Mississippi in an on-screen graphic.

CNN botched the graphic early Saturday morning as Hurricane Dorian put neighboring Georgia into a state of emergency. The mistake appeared on air for roughly 10 seconds but it was long enough to get noticed by the White House.

Grisham took to Twitter amid CNN’s coverage of President Trump being criticized for presenting an apparently doctored chart of Hurricane Dorian's path.

“Hi @CNN, I know you guys are busy analyzing lines on a map, but perhaps you use your time to study up on U.S. geography?” Grisham wrote.

CNN’s public relations department fired back with a snarky comment.

“Thanks, Stephanie. Yes, we made a mistake (which we fixed in less than 30 seconds). And now we are admitting it,” CNN’s verified account wrote. “You all should try it sometime."

President Trump initially tweeted that the hurricane would hit Alabama, apparently prompting the National Weather Service to clarify that Dorian wasn't headed in that direction. Amid criticism, Trump doubled down — displaying a chart in the Oval Office on Wednesday that appeared to be altered with a black marker.

A White House official told Fox News that before cameras were allowed in the Oval Office, an individual – whom the official declined to identify – used a pen to put the extra loop on Dorian's path.

Fox News’ Sam Dorman contributed to this report.