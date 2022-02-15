Chris Cuomo accused of sexual assault in bombshell report about CNN turmoil

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bombshell report from The New York Times revealed new details about what led to the firing of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

Cuomo was initially suspended by CNN over revelations from the New York Attorney General's report that exposed his involvement in protecting his brother, disgraced ex-Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during the governor's sexual harassment scandal.

However, the "Cuomo Prime Time" host was ultimately terminated after the network learned about a sexual misconduct allegation made by a former junior colleague of his during their time at ABC News.

While details of Cuomo's behavior were unknown at the time, a stunning report from the Times offered a vivid picture of the turmoil that took place at the liberal network, including the contents of the letter high-profile attorney Debra Katz sent to CNN detailing the accusation.

"It relayed a story that had begun in 2011 when the woman, who was referred to as Jane Doe, was a young temporary ABC employee hoping for a full-time job. One day, after Mr. Cuomo, an anchor, had offered her career advice, he invited her to lunch in his office, according to the letter, interviews with the woman and emails between her and Mr. Cuomo," the Times reported. "When she arrived, there was no food. Instead, Mr. Cuomo badgered her for sex, and after she declined, he assaulted her, she said. She ran out of the room."

According to the report, the woman attempted to "smooth things over" with friendly emails to Cuomo in the hopes of landing a full-time job at ABC and that she had told "five friends and former colleagues" about "unwelcome sexual requests" from Cuomo but refrained from sharing the assault claim until the past year.

Katz's letter revealed that Cuomo contacted the woman "seemingly out of the blue" "at the height of the #MeToo uprising" following the downfalls of media icons like Charlie Rose and Matt Lauer and that, according to the Times, Cuomo "proposed arranging a CNN segment about the company where she worked doing public relations. The woman tried to avoid any contact with Mr. Cuomo, but CNN ultimately broadcast a segment anyway."

"After years without any substantive communication from Mr. Cuomo whatsoever, Ms. Doe suspected he was concerned about her coming forward publicly with her allegations and wanted to use the proposed segment as an opportunity to ‘test the waters’ and discourage her from going on the record about his sexual misconduct," Katz wrote in the letter, adding that her client did not want to become "a pawn in an internecine war between Zucker, Chris Cuomo and CNN."

A representative for Cuomo said the claims "are false. He was never asked about the allegations prior to being terminated or given an opportunity to respond."

Cuomo was previously accused of sexual harassment by veteran TV producer Shelley Ross, who alleged that Cuomo grabbed her buttock at a 2005 event as ABC colleagues. Ross produced the email he had sent to her apologizing for the incident in the guest essay she penned in the New York Times last year.

The Times report also detailed the close relationship Cuomo had with Jeff Zucker, CNN's president who was forced to resign earlier this month over his affair with a deputy executive.

"Mr. Zucker told Mr. Cuomo that CNN was suspending him because of his unethical interactions with his brother, New York’s governor. Mr. Cuomo was shocked and offered to resign. Mr. Zucker countered that the anchor might be able to return at some point, according to people with knowledge of the conversation," the Times reported. "Mr. Cuomo felt reassured. He and Mr. Zucker were confidants, their fortunes entwined. Mr. Cuomo didn’t bother to consult a lawyer."

Times reported that Zucker felt Cuomo "had misled him" about his conduct with Gov. Cuomo, writing that the CNN president "was losing patience and "initially planned to fire Mr. Cuomo, before deciding to hold off," that was before the sexual assault allegation emerged.

Representatives for Cuomo nor Zucker did not respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

