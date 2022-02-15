Expand / Collapse search
SCANDALS
Published

Allison Gollust resigns from CNN following Jeff Zucker ouster

The resignation comes days after the CNN boss was forced to resign over their consensual affair.

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn , Brian Flood | Fox News
Why CNN ousted Jeff Zucker Video

Why CNN ousted Jeff Zucker

Over romantic relationship with deputy

Allison Gollust, CNN's executive vice president and chief marketing officer who admitted to having a consensual relationship with her former boss, Jeff Zucker, is resigning from the network. 

"Earlier today Allison Gollust resigned from CNN following the conclusion of the Company's investigation into issues associated with Chris Cuomo and former Governor Andrew Cuomo," TimeWarner CEO Jason Kilar announced in a memo to staff. 

A spokesman for CNN confirmed Gollust's resignation to Fox News. 

Gollust's resignation came just days after Zucker was forced to resign after he admitted to not acknowledging the years-long affair he had with his employee. 

More to come…

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.