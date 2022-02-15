Allison Gollust resigns from CNN following Jeff Zucker ouster

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Allison Gollust, CNN's executive vice president and chief marketing officer who admitted to having a consensual relationship with her former boss, Jeff Zucker, is resigning from the network.

"Earlier today Allison Gollust resigned from CNN following the conclusion of the Company's investigation into issues associated with Chris Cuomo and former Governor Andrew Cuomo," TimeWarner CEO Jason Kilar announced in a memo to staff.

A spokesman for CNN confirmed Gollust's resignation to Fox News.

Gollust's resignation came just days after Zucker was forced to resign after he admitted to not acknowledging the years-long affair he had with his employee.

