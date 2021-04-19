Chris Cuomo says 'rabid right' 'weaponized' remarks on cops killing White kids: 'This is not about the facts'

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo doubled down on his remarks suggesting that "White people's children" would have to be killed in order for police reform to take place.

"Shootings, gun laws, access to weapons. Oh, I know when they’ll change... your kids start getting killed. White people’s kids start getting killed," Cuomo said on Friday night.

CHRIS CUOMO SAYS THERE WON'T BE POLICE REFORM UNTIL 'WHITE PEOPLE'S KIDS START GETTING KILLED'

Critics slammed Cuomo's remarks, many pointing out that statistically, police kill more White people yearly than Black people.

On Monday night, Cuomo fired back.

"This has become the battleground for the ugliest politics of division," Cuomo began. "I don't know if you were watching Friday night, but I said something that every one of you knows to be true. If what we're seeing in these communities were happening to kids in suburbs, to adults in suburbs- if they suffered the same fate as we see too often with these Black kids, if they died in policing situations, things would change."

The "Cuomo Prime Time" host then listed other issues like drugs, which he suggested in poor neighborhoods is blamed on "bad families" while treating it as a "crisis" in the suburbs.

"Do you know how many Black girls go missing every year? They don't become household names. They're not the center of major manhunts like they are when they're affluent Whites," Cuomo said.

He even mentioned the coronavirus pandemic and how it became a crisis when the outbreak impacted "middle and upper-class communities" after the poor were "hit hard," though he failed to mention how he reportedly personally benefited as the younger brother of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who gave the CNN anchor prioritized COVID testing in the early months of the pandemic while ordinary New Yorkers struggled.

"It's obvious, right? No, it is only for the reasonable," Cuomo told viewers. "The rabid right, it was weaponized as a threat what I said. 'See? They want your kids to die, they want White kids to die to end policing problems.' Now look, on its face, that's absurd. I'm White. Why would I want that?"

"But this is not about the facts. It's about fear," he added.