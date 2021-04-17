Chris Cuomo says there won’t be police reform until ‘White people’s kids start getting killed’

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Friday during "Cuomo Primetime" said that police and gun reform won’t happen until "White people’s kids start getting killed."

"Shootings, gun laws, access to weapons. Oh, I know when they’ll change," said the anchor. "[When] your kids start getting killed. White people’s kids start getting killed."

Cuomo put on a hypothetical accent and pretended to be a White parent. "What’s going on with these police? Maybe we shouldn’t even have police," he said.

"That kind of madness. That kind of mania. That will be you. That will be the majority. Because it’s your people," Cuomo said, apparently directed at the White members of his audience.

"How many more?" Cuomo asked. "Die of the pandemic, dying from police shootings. George Floyd, Daunte Wright. I wonder if you'll remember their names six months from now because they'll be replaced by so many others."

Cuomo pointed out that some focus on the past of the victims in police shootings.

"Why do that? Because you wanna make the problem them," he said. "Takes the onus off the idea that you're wrong about policing needing to change."

"Forget that police are trained to deal with non-compliance with force that is not lethal. Hey, comply or die," Cuomo said.

The U.S. has faced multiple major shootings over the past month, most recently in Indianapolis where a gunman opened fire at a FedEx facility, killing eight.

At the same time, tensions have reached new heights in some areas of the country where protesters and rioters are on edge as they await the verdict of the Derek Chauvin trial and demand justice in the police-involved killing of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota and 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago, among others.