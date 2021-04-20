Greg Gutfeld: Division is all our political and media class want and need

Another day, another idiot on CNN.

CHRIS CUOMO, APRIL 16: Shootings? Gun laws? Access to weapons? Oh, I know when they'll change. Your kids start getting killed. White people's kids start getting killed. Smoking that doobie that's actually legal, probably, in your state now, but they don't know what it was, and then the kid runs and then POP-POP-POP-POP. Cop was justified. "Why'd you run?" "Oh, he had a baseball game tonight." Oh, a White kid from a big family, that house over there? Those start piling up, "What is going on with these police?" "Well, maybe we shouldn't even have police." That kind of mania, that kind of madness, that'll be you, that'll be the majority because it's your people.

So Chris reveals he's a man who cares much more about Black victims than his lily-white audience does. So he mocks them. And what brilliance; his solution to police brutality? More police brutality. It's like that diet where you get healthy by eating tons of ice cream and pizza. But since he suggested White kids might need to be killed by cops, maybe he'll cover it if it actually happens. Right now, he'd ignore that since it doesn't fit the narrative that police brutality is only racial. But if Chris's comments strike you as thoughtful, you've been struck by a brick during a peaceful protest and have brain damage. Just a few short months ago, we have to remember, he mocked concern for victims of violence.

So he went from, "it's no big deal, you guys are stupid" to "hey, it's a big deal and you're still stupid." I guess Chris either saw his ratings plummet or maybe his brother harassed another staffer so he needed to act even more bonkers.

CHRIS CUOMO SAYS 'RABID RIGHT' 'WEAPONIZED' REMARKS ABOUT COPS KILLING WHITE KIDS

But Chris Cuomo's not alone. Another idiot also brought kerosene to an arson party.

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF., APRIL 17: We've got to stay on the street and we've got to get more active, we've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business.

I have a feeling, Maxine, that's not helpful. After a week of violence, she calls for more mayhem if the jury doesn't do what she wants or expects. It's extortion by decree, and the media doesn't care because they agree. Also, because Maxine doesn't know where they live. Also, because they're too busy comparing black congressmen to the KKK.

The Salt Lake Tribune just published a cartoon that indeed compares Burgess Owens to a KKK member. So how can a White doodling jackass named Pat Bagley smear a Black Republican, a former NFL star who's done nothing but good in his life and not be called a racist? It's kind of like White people telling Black people in dangerous neighborhoods that they need fewer cops. But you know that if Owens weren't Black, Bagley wouldn't have cited the KKK. He pulled it out precisely because Owens is Black. How does the Salt Lake Tribune deal with the fact that they're paying a racist?

BURGESS OWENS BLASTS PAPER'S 'PATHETIC' CARTOON COMPARING HIM TO KKK 'WOKE RACISM'

Not to be outdone, Debbie Wasserman Schultz has now called everyone who didn't rig the 2016 primary for Hillary a Nazi.

REP. DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ, R-FLA., MSNBC, APRIL 18: More softer Nazism at the beginning led ultimately led to the Holocaust, and so if you don't knock down the the outrageous, racist, most really evil beliefs of Republicans and anyone like this, then we will live to repeat the discrimination and persecution of minorities or people who are deemed "other" in the future.

So why are we calling people Klansmen and Nazis? Methinks it's not to engage in debate, but to move it away from words to sticks. And if you disagree, you're probably in the Klan. And if you find that disgusting, you're a Nazi, a phrase overused more than I love bacon. And why? Because apparently we're a nation of angry White males.

So we've drawn the lines between who is evil and who isn't, and if you're on the wrong side of that line, God help you. Americans are being split into different camps. And after the splitting comes the pitting of one group against another. It's world history moving backwards. Rather than move toward cooperation, we are resurrecting tribalism, doing the basic things learned from centuries of bloodbaths. Cooperation and reciprocity? Gone.

We've come a long way from warring factions whose disagreements were settled with a club or a spear. But today, for the media-political class that's pushing mayhem, those are the good old days because it means ratings and power. The truth is that most Americans agree that George Floyd's treatment by police was abhorrent. But this opportunity to come together has been used to divide us.

Agreement doesn't get a pundit new rental properties. It doesn't win elections for a wealthy person who doesn't live in her poor district. Division is the quickest path to power as well as the most destructive. Just don't put too much thought into it. No one else did.

This article is adapted from Greg Gutfeld's opening monologue on the April 19, 2021 edition of "Gutfeld!"