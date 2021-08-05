CNN’s Chris Cuomo will forever have a ‘credibility problem’ for role in brother’s scandal: Poynter Institute

CNN host Chris Cuomo’s role in the sexual harassment scandal plaguing his big brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has resulted in a "credibility problem" that only a time machine could fix, according to the Poynter Institute’s media watchdog.

Poynter’s senior media writer Tom Jones penned a column, "Don’t blame Chris Cuomo for his brother’s actions. Blame him for his own actions," that scolded the troubled CNN host for his role in the ongoing scandal.

"The problem is that Chris admittedly was part of the team that advised Andrew when the allegations that Andrew had sexually harassed women were going public," Jones wrote.

REPORTER WHO ACCUSED GOV. CUOMO OF BULLYING SAYS CNN HOST NEEDS TO COME CLEAN ABOUT ROLE IN SIBLING’S SCANDAL

The "Cuomo Prime Time" namesake apologized to colleagues and CNN admitted his actions were inappropriate earlier this year, but the liberal network never punished or disciplined the younger Cuomo sibling. Now that the New York attorney general’s report shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s role, newfound calls for CNN to take action have emerged.

CHRIS CUOMO MUM ON BIG BROTHER’S SCANDAL, OBSERVERS SAY CNN BOTCHED CHANCE TO SHOWCASE JOURNALISM STANDARDS

"We’re talking about serious allegations of sexual harassment," Jones wrote back in May but noted that it still applied. "How do staffers at CNN — especially women — feel about a powerful employee trying to help someone, even if it is his brother, defuse and overcome allegations of disturbing sexual misbehavior? How do the women who made these allegations feel about a high-profile cable news network personality trying to help the man accused of such awful things? How about the citizens of New York?"

Jones continued, "And I will now add: how about CNN viewers?"

Chris Cuomo has completely ignored the story on his nightly show since the attorney general report found that his brother sexually harassed multiple women. The report also indicated that CNN’s Cuomo crafted a statement for his big brother and Jones feels the stink will stick to the younger sibling.

"This isn’t blaming Chris for Andrew’s actions. This is blaming Chris for Chris’ actions," Jones wrote. "Advising his brother is something that is going to be hard to forget, especially when Chris is reporting on similar accusations against other public figures."

"Politicians that Chris talks about — Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and so forth — have called for Andrew to resign. Might that affect how Chris covers them? The fact that this is even a question is a problem for CNN" — Tom Jones

Jones wrote a follow-up column headlined, "This Chris Cuomo story isn’t going to go away for CNN," that declared the nothing-to-see-here approach isn’t working for the CNN host.

"I won’t go as far as to call for someone’s job, but CNN is in a bad spot here," Jones wrote. "Politicians that Chris talks about — Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and so forth — have called for Andrew to resign. Might that affect how Chris covers them? The fact that this is even a question is a problem for CNN."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones added that Chris Cuomo is "forever going to have a credibility problem among some viewers" and only a time machine could fix it.

The Poynter Institute touts itself as "a global leader in journalism" and "the world’s leading instructor, innovator, convener and resource for anyone who aspires to engage and inform citizens."