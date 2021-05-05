CNN's Chris Cuomo claims he should 'get a preference' for seating at restaurants because he's vaccinated

CNN's Chris Cuomo claimed Tuesday that he thinks he should "get a preference" for seating when he goes to restaurants because he's fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The liberal anchor argued during the transition from his show to fellow CNN anchor Don Lemon's that people should be incentivized with added benefits to get vaccinated, comparing it to paying kids to get better grades in school.

Cuomo and Lemon began the conversation by discussing why people should be willing to take the vaccine, with Lemon expressing the need to take it regardless of relaxed mask recommendations from the CDC.

Cuomo stated that the idea people would go out and get the vaccine because it was the right thing to do wasn't the reality, and that people would try to take the easiest route because they were tired of dealing with the pandemic.

"The trick is how do you make them realize that doing it is worth it, beyond information and personal satisfaction of prophylaxis," Cuomo said, to which Lemon asked, "Do you pay them?"

"I'm fine with it. I'm fine with incentives," Cuomo responded, before saying he believed the same for kids getting good grades in school, because if they didn't get good grades, then he would have to pay for a tutor anyway.

"I think you and I, we call for a table ... We're both vaccinated. I think we should get a preference. I’m fine with it," he concluded.

Lemon responded by saying there were many things that the two men disagreed on, but this wasn't one of them.

Cuomo's suggestion for preferences for those vaccinated stood in contrast to how he handled rules concerning the coronavirus in April 2020 after he became infected himself. He was accused then of setting up a fake "reemergence" from the basement of his Long Island home, where he had been supposedly quarantining from his family for several weeks.

After playing the video on his show of himself leaving the basement, it was reported that prior to filming the video, he allegedly got into an altercation with a cyclist who spotted him outside with his wife and children breaking quarantine measures put in place by his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.