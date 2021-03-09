Cuomo cites ‘COVID restrictions’ in preventing reporters from asking questions at event amid dueling scandals

Embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., banned the press from asking questions at an event on Tuesday, citing "COVID restrictions" to silence reporters as he battles dueling scandals.

Cuomo is making an appearance at the New York State Fair in Syracuse but won’t allow reporters an opportunity to ask about multiple sexual harassment allegations or the ongoing nursing home scandal.

"Due to COVID restrictions, this event is CLOSED PRESS. The event will be live-streamed on the Governor's website," Cuomo’s press office emailed reporters prior to the event.

"Still photographs and video from the Governor's office will be provided afterward," the press email added.

Cuomo, who is not typically shy when it comes to the press, has been accused of sexual harassment and unwanted touching by five women. The beleaguered governor is also dealing with allegations that his administration covered up of thousands of nursing home deaths that occurred in his state during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo initially ordered New York nursing homes to accept patients who had tested positive for coronavirus but eventually changed his mind. His administration has since been accused of fudging data to cover up how many deaths occurred.

The Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report Thursday evening alleging top Cuomo administration advisers had pressured state health officials to underreport nursing home COVID-19 deaths for months.

Once a full accounting became public, the death toll skyrocketed from roughly 6,400 to more than 15,000.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have called for Cuomo to resign as a result of the two scandals. A Fox News analysis recently revealed 76 New York lawmakers from both parties are calling for resignation or impeachment.

Of those, 43 New York lawmakers are specifically calling for impeachment.

Cuomo, meanwhile, refuses to resign, despite the growing pressure.

