CNN's Chris Cuomo announces he has coronavirus

CNN host Chris Cuomo announced on Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus," Cuomo tweeted.

“I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina,” he added. “That would make me feel worse than the illness!”

Cuomo was at CNN’s New York office on Friday, according to CNN’s Brian Stelter.

The CNN host said he is quarantined in his basement and will continue to host “Cuomo Prime Time” remotely.

Cuomo’s older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has emerged as a key figure in the fight against the pandemic. The governor joked that “even the dogs” won’t go into the basement to visit the CNN host during his news conference on Tuesday before explaining his concerns for their mother.

“He’s smart, he’s social distancing, yes,” he said. “I had a situation with Christopher two weeks ago… my mother was at his house. I said, ‘That is a mistake,’ Now my mother is in a different situation. She’s older and she’s healthy, but I said, ‘You can’t have mom at the house.’”

“He's a really sweet, beautiful guy, and he is my best friend,” the governor said about his brother.

The coronavirus pandemic has rocked almost every industry, including the media, with staffers at multiple news organizations testing positive. Most cable news hosts and anchors have been broadcasting from home, while networks are sometimes operating with reduced staff.

NBC News and CBS News have had staffers die from the virus.