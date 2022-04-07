Expand / Collapse search
CNN’s Brian Stelter dives into sources of 'disinformation' as liberal media largely ignores Hunter Biden

Stelter and his colleagues initially called the Hunter Biden laptop story 'Russian disinformation'

By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
CNN’s Brian Stelter dives into ‘roots of’ disinformation as liberal media largely ignores Hunter Biden story Video

CNN’s Brian Stelter dives into ‘roots of’ disinformation as liberal media largely ignores Hunter Biden story

CNN+ 'Reliable Sources Daily' host Brian Stelter promoted a 'non-partisan' conference on the roots of disinformation while ignoring the liberal media's role in discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop story.

CNN+ "Reliable Sources Daily" host Brian Stelter ran a segment Wednesday "exploring the roots" of disinformation all while following his liberal media colleagues in largely ignoring the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. 

While discussing a conference on "Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy," Stelter began by explaining that misinformation and disinformation are different because the former is done without malice while the latter is "intended to circumvent the truth."

Stelter called the conference "non-partisan" despite the fact it was headlined by former President Barack Obama and hosted by the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics, which is directed by former Obama campaign strategist David Axelrod, and hyper-liberal magazine "The Atlantic".

HERE ARE 20 MAJOR MEDIA STORIES CNN'S BRIAN STELTER IGNORED ON HIS SO-CALLED MEDIA SHOW IN 2021

CNN Reliable Sources Host and Senior Media Correspondent Brian Stelter speaks on the "Trust, Truth and the Future of Journalism," New York, U.S., November 6, 2017.

CNN Reliable Sources Host and Senior Media Correspondent Brian Stelter speaks on the "Trust, Truth and the Future of Journalism," New York, U.S., November 6, 2017. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

Stelter is expected to speak at the conference on Thursday, as he pointed out at the end of the segment. 

The CNN+ host then continued his monologue, mainly targeting former President Donald Trump as a major disseminator of disinformation. According to Stelter, Obama joined the conference in an effort to draw attention to the "plague of disinformation," while his successor, Trump, spent four years trying to tear down "the guardrails of truth."

Stelter proceeded to conduct an interview with Axelrod, who claimed, in part, that while Trump did not "invent disinformation," it has been "turbocharged" by technology that allows it to be "microtargeted by big data and algorithms."

ATLANTIC JOURNALIST MAKES EXCUSES FOR DISMISSING HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY: NOT 'INTERESTING' ENOUGH TO COVER

A CNN report about empty shelves at supermarkets across America contradicts a widely mocked tweet sent by the network’s far-left media pundit Brian Stelter who appeared to dismiss the supply chain crisis.(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

A CNN report about empty shelves at supermarkets across America contradicts a widely mocked tweet sent by the network’s far-left media pundit Brian Stelter who appeared to dismiss the supply chain crisis.(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) ((Photo by David Becker/Getty Images))

Throughout the segment, no mention was made of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, first reported in 2020 by the New York Post, which itself was deemed "Russian disinformation" by the mainstream media and "microtargeted" by Twitter "algorithms" to block the story.

﻿CNN and Stelter were among the many in liberal media that avoided discussing the Hunter Biden story at the time, though Stelter later referenced it on Meghan Markle’s podcast.

CNN executives were later caught on tape during a conference call admitting to spiking the story on the day the story was first publicized by the New York Post. The spiking of the Hunter Biden story, especially so close to the 2020 election, has been criticized as an obvious example of liberal bias, but many media outlets continued to avoid referencing the original story.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report. 

Nikolas Lanum is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.