Jim Jordan on Hunter laptop story: The only thing fake 18 months ago was the news

Rep. Jim Jordan said the media peddled fake news about the Bidens as it claimed the Hunter Biden laptop story was "Russian disinformation" on "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday.

JIM JORDAN: Just think about how this Hunter Biden story has changed. First, it was, "It wasn't Hunter Biden's laptop." Then it was, "Oh, it's his laptop, and it's Russian disinformation." And then it was, "Well, it's not really Russian disinformation, but Joe Biden wasn't involved." Now [it's] ... "Well, Joe Biden was involved, but they did nothing wrong because Ron Klain told us on Sunday they did nothing wrong." I mean, that is amazing how that has evolved over 18 months.

The laptop is real, the eyewitness is real, the emails are real. The only thing fake 18 months ago was the news, and it was just days before the most important election … [And] the American people were denied an opportunity to have the facts in front of them when they made a decision about who is going to be our commander-in-chief.