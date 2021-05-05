Brian Stelter defends Facebook's decision to uphold Trump ban: His 'misconduct,' 'autocratic streak' caused it

CNN 's left-wing media guru Brian Stelter went to bat for Facebook following the tech giant's decision to uphold its ban of former President Trump.

Facebook's oversight board ruled on Wednesday that Trump's suspension from the platform would remain in place but also punted the decision back to the company itself and giving it until November to make a final ruling over whether or not Trump's ban becomes permanent.

During CNN's coverage of the ruling, Stelter offered what was shy of a full-throated endorsement.

"I know lots of people like to kick Facebook, especially when it's down," Stelter said. "It's an incredibly powerful company that deserves a lot of scrutiny, but we're only talking about these rules and these regulations and these questions because of the former president's misconduct, because of his autocratic streak. I just want to remember that is why this is on the table in the first place."

On Tuesday, Stelter complained about the possibility that the oversight board would actually welcome Trump back to Facebook.

"President Trump's lies led to a bloody, deadly insurrection! Why would they ever let him back on to peddle more of the crap?" CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota asked.

"There are a lot of members of this board that are free speech advocates, First Amendment absolutists in some cases that are going to make an argument that these platforms should not be in a position of making these choices at all," Stelter responded. "If Trump is brought back on Facebook, it will likely be for those reasons.

Stelter, who was previously known as the media's "hall monitor" and an outspoken defender of the free press during the Trump presidency, has become pro-censorship in recent months pressuring cable companies to de-platform any media outlet that doesn't blindly promote the Democrat agenda and often remains silent when other news organizations are censored by Big Tech.

Meanwhile, Trump himself launched a communications platform on Tuesday, which will serve as "a place to speak freely and safely," and will eventually give him the ability to communicate directly with his followers.

The platform, "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," appears on www.DonaldJTrump.com/desk.

The space allows Trump to post comments, images, and videos.

"In a time of silence and lies," a video Trump posted to the platform Tuesday night says. The video then plays news reports describing his suspension from Twitter.

"A beacon of freedom arises. A place to speak freely and safely," the video continues, showing the new platform. "Straight from the desk of Donald J. Trump."

