CNN apologizes after LGBTQ activists rage at network for 'misgendering' Dylan Mulvaney

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan apologized Wednesday after a correspondent allegedly "misgendered" trans woman and biological male Dylan Mulvaney.

Multiple LGBTQ Twitter activists ripped a Tuesday segment on "CNN News Central" during which Ryan Young reported on the ongoing backlash against Bud Light for making the trans activist a brand spokesperson. After Young referred to Mulvaney as "he" twice, Bolduan took a moment on air the next day to say, "We apologize for that error."

According to the 26-year-old activist’s social media pages, Mulvaney prefers to go by "she/they" pronouns.

Young’s report included interviews with people on the streets of Nashville, Tennessee, and Chicago, Illinois, for their comments on the Bud Light controversy, which has been going on ever since the brand partnered with Mulvaney in April.

NEW BUD LIGHT ADS FURIOUSLY MOCKED BY BEER DRINKERS AS DYLAN MULVANEY CONTROVERSY CONTINUES: ‘ROCK BOTTOM’

While talking about his interviews, Young "misgendered" Mulvaney twice. He said, "One bar was telling us they’re not going to serve [Bud Light] because they don’t like the way Dylan Mulvaney was treated after this whole controversy started. He, of course, is the transgender person they were gonna sponsor and go along with Bud Light. They didn’t like how Bud Light didn’t stand by him after all this."

Mulvaney, who denounced Bud Light after claiming the brand did not offer support to the activist throughout the ensuing backlash, took a vacation to Peru this week to escape the noise.

In a TikTok video taken while in the country , Mulvaney told fans, "The people here are so kind. I feel very safe here. It’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe, but that will get better eventually."

Liberals on Twitter were outraged at CNN for airing Young's segment.

'ANYTHING BUT BUD LIGHT': KID ROCK CONCERTGOERS CRUSH BEER BRAND’S HOPES OF JULY FOURTH COMEBACK

Left-wing journalist Mike Sington shared the offending portion of the segment and claimed, "CNN correspondent Ryan Young misgenders Dylan Mulvaney twice during report, calls her ‘he’ and ‘him’."

Transgender activist Erin Reed slammed the report and pleaded with CNN, stating, "Please god, CNN. Bring trans people on to talk about trans news. This was a terrible segment, it misgenders Dylan the entire time and tries to both sides the idea of a transgender person even appearing in an ad. Horrific."

Liberal influencer Tim Peacock even accused the network of committing "hate speech" by getting Mulvaney’s preferred pronouns incorrect: "The one where @CNN (via @Ryanyoungnews & @KateBolduan) demonstrates it can't be fair/impartial in reporting when using hate speech top [sic] describe #DylanMulvaney. It just goes to show what they really think of #LGBTQIA people."

Still others swarmed the segment, for which CNN apologized the next day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During her sign-off for Wednesday’s "CNN News Central," Bolduan stated, "Yesterday in a segment about transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who was featured in Bud Light’s recent campaign, she was mistakenly referred to by the wrong pronoun. And CNN aims to honor individuals’ ways of identifying themselves and we apologize for that error."