CNN's Anderson Cooper again invites George Conway on air, avoids John Weaver, Lincoln Project scandals

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper apparently saw no need to discuss the growing scandals plaguing The Lincoln Project with one of its co-founders, George Conway, Thursday night

Bombshell reports published Thursday by the Associated Press and New York magazine allege that the leaders of the anti-Trump PAC were made aware in June 2020 of at least 10 sexual harassment allegations against their disgraced colleague John Weaver, including two involving Lincoln Project employees. The reports also detail the sexually-charged messages Weaver sent to young men.

Conway, who left The Lincoln Project in August 2020, called the New York magazine report "disturbing and appalling" before offering the group some legal advice.

"The Lincoln Project should hire an independent counsel to investigate these circumstances thoroughly and provide a full accounting of the facts to everyone who worked at the organization, as well as all those who contributed to it," Conway wrote.

NEW REPORT ALLEGES LINCOLN PROJECT FOUNDERS WERE 'WARNED' ABOUT JOHN WEAVER'S PREDATORY BEHAVIOR

He added that the Lincoln Project should comply with four former employees who say they signed nondisclosure agreements that are preventing them from speaking out.

Conway later appeared on CNN for more than ten minutes to talk about the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

However, the "Anderson Cooper 360" anchor did not even mention the controversies plaguing Conway's erstwhile colleagues.

Last week, Cooper similarly invited Conway onto his show and skipped over the Weaver allegations, instead keeping the subject on the embattled freshman Georgia GOP lawmaker Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

CNN also avoided mentioning Weaver several times during on-air appearances by his former boss, ex-Ohio governor and CNN contributor John Kasich.