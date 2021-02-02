CNN's Anderson Cooper avoids John Weaver during interview with Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway

CNN's complete blackout of the controversy surrounding Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver continued Tuesday with Anderson Cooper bizarrely avoiding the subject while interviewing Weaver's former colleague, George Conway.

Cooper spoke with Conway for more than ten minutes about the GOP's handling of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., the controversial freshman congresswoman whose history of inflammatory rhetoric and propagating conspiracy theories has generated a political firestorm that has dominated media coverage.

However, Conway was never pressed about his former Lincoln Project associate Weaver, who was recently accused by 21 young men of online sexual harassment. One of those allegedly targeted by Weaver was reportedly 14 years old at the time.

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer similarly skipped over the controversy during a panel discussion on Monday featuring Weaver's former boss, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Weaver served as an aide on Kasich's 2016 presidential campaign.

A representative for Kasich told Fox News on Tuesday that the former governor "never had any knowledge" of Weaver's behavior when he worked on the presidential campaign.

"We were completely surprised when we learned of these allegations, as we had not seen any evidence of this behavior while he was working with us," Jim Lynch, who previously served as Kasich's communications director, said in a statement. "Although he has not worked for our organization in quite some time, we are extremely disappointed and disturbed by what we have learned."

Meanwhile, Conway was briefly confronted about the Weaver allegations by MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski Monday morning.

"It's terrible and awful and appalling and unfathomable, I, I didn't know John very well. I frankly only spoke to him a couple of times on the phone early on in the Lincoln Project. It's almost, I don't even know what to say. It's just terrible," Conway told Brzezinski. "It leaves me speechless, frankly."

Conway's comments suggesting he didn't know Weaver very well were mocked by critics who recalled that the two co-wrote a New York Times op-ed in December 2019 headlined, "We Are Republicans, and We Want Trump Defeated."

CNN, along with NBC and CBS, completely ignored the scandal after the New York Times broke its bombshell report on Sunday.

Weaver issued the following statement to the Times: "I am so disheartened and sad that I may have brought discomfort to anyone in what I thought at the time were mutually consensual discussions. In living a deeply closeted life, I allowed my pain to cause pain for others. For that I am truly sorry to these men and everyone and for letting so many people down."