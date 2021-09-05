CNN analyst claims Biden has done ‘damn good job’ on Afghanistan, Ida despite deaths

While President Biden continued taking criticism from Republicans and other critics regarding the U.S. troop pullout from Afghanistan – and an Aug. 26 Kabul terror attack that left 13 U.S. service members and dozens of Afghans dead -- a CNN analyst on Friday praised Biden for doing a "damn good job."

Bakari Sellers’ approval of Biden contradicted new polls that suggest increasing frustration among Americans with the president's job performance.

Selllers’ high marks for Biden also covered the president’s response to Hurricane Ida, the multi-state disaster that was linked to at least 12 deaths in Louisiana, 27 deaths in New Jersey, 16 deaths in New York and other deaths in Maryland and Pennsylvania, according to reports.

BIDEN APPROVAL RATINGS DIP IN NEW PUBLIC OPINION POLL

"I’m sure that if Joe Biden had an opportunity to sit back and pick and choose which catastrophes he was going to deal with at which point, or which foreign policy ills he was going to have to deal with at a certain point, he would have chosen it differently," Sellers told CNN host Laura Coates on Friday, according to Mediaite.com.

"But he’s president of the United States and he doesn’t get that privilege," Sellers continued. "You know, I think he can handle some things better than he has, certainly. But at the end of the day, I think the president of the United States has done a damn good job at protecting the interest of the United States of America and actually ensuring the safety and security of all of us."

Many everyday Americans, however, appear not to share Sellers’ positive view of Biden’s job performance.

Last week, Biden’s approval rating among Americans dropped by 6 percentage points, according to a poll jointly conducted by NPR, PBS NewsHour and Marist University.

Just 43% of the public said they approved of Biden’s performance, according to the poll. The figure marked the lowest approval rating of Biden’s presidency, NPR reported.

An Aug. 22 poll, four days before the Kabul terror attack, also showed Biden’s numbers to be dropping, with his approval rating down from 53% in April to 49% in August. The same poll showed Biden’s disapproval mark had climbed from 39% to 48%.

Earlier last week, documents filed with the U.S. Justice Department showed Sellers would be working for the government of Liberia, a small nation on the western coast of Africa. It was not immediately clear if CNN considered Sellers’ work for Liberia to be a conflict of interest.

Sellers, 36, is a former South Carolina state lawmaker, serving in the state House from 2006 to 2014.

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this story.