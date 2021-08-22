Biden approval ratings dip in new public opinion poll

A rise in COVID cases due the highly contagious delta variant, heavy criticism over the rushed U.S. evacuation of personnel and allies from Afghanistan and a rise in inflation all appear to be taking a toll on President Biden’s approval rating among Americans.

The president stands at 49% approval and 48% disapproval according to an NBC News poll released on Sunday. That’s a drop from Biden’s 53% approval and 39% disapproval from an NBC News survey conducted in April.

BIDEN TO ADDRESS AFGHANISTAN EVACUATION DURING SUNDAY ADDRESS TO THE NATION

Biden’s approval rating dropped under 50% for the first time in NBC News polling. The president’s approval rating stood at 49% approval – 48% disapproval in a Gallup poll conducted Aug. 2-17.

Just a quarter of those questioned in the NBC News survey – which was conducted August 14-17 – said they approved of the job Biden was doing handling the situation in Afghanistan, with 60% disapproving.

The president rushed U.S. troops to the airport in Kabul after the Afghan government and military collapsed and repressive Taliban forces quickly took over Afghanistan’s capital and largest city amid a final U.S. troop withdrawal from the war-torn central Asian country.

The president’s approval rating on combating the Coronavirus pandemic stood at 53% in the new survey, down from 69% approval in April. And Biden stood at 47%-49% on handling the economy, down from 52%-43% in April.

One-thousand adults, including 790 registered voters, were questioned in the NBC News poll. The survey’s overall sampling error was plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.