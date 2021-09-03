CNN analyst Bakari Sellers registers to work on behalf of Liberian government

Liberal CNN analyst Bakari Sellers has registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act to work on behalf of the Liberian government.

Documents filed with the Department of Justice on Wednesday show that Sellers will be working on behalf of the "Government of the Republic of Liberia."

The CNN analyst also acknowledged that he would be paid a salary for his work.

AMID TEXAS ABORTION LAW UPROAR, BRIAN STELTER DELETES 2018 TWEET DENOUNCING 'THE HANDMAID'S TALE' COMPARISONS

Sellers wrote that he would help with "developing and executing a U.S. media and press engagement strategy for the Republic, President Weah, and key officials to raise Liberia’s profile in U.S. media and bring positive attention to the Republic with American and African American audiences."

Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross first flagged Sellers' registration, noting that "Liberia criminalizes homosexuality."

Indeed, the State Department warned in a March 2021 report that Liberia's human-rights issues included "arbitrary killings by police; cases of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by police; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; arbitrary detention by government officials; serious problems with the independence of the judiciary; serious restrictions on freedom of the press, including violence and threats of violence against journalists; official corruption; lack of investigation and accountability for violence against women; the existence or use of laws criminalizing consensual same-sex sexual conduct between adults; and the worst forms of child labor."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear i f CNN considers Sellers working on behalf of the West African nation to be a conflict of interest.

In 2012, Liberia prohibited consensual same-sex sexual relations and made it punishable with up to a year in prison, the State Department reported. CNN has employed high-profile, openly gay anchors such as Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon.