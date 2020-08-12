ABC's George Stephanopoulos says Kamala Harris is from 'middle of the road, moderate wing' of Dem party

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos is the latest member of the media to portray Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as a moderate choice for Joe Biden's running mate.

On Wednesday, Biden and Harris made their debut as the 2020 Democratic ticket in Wilmington, Del., offering an introduction to the potential future vice president while making blistering attacks against President Trump.

Following their remarks, Stephanopoulos led ABC News' live coverage of the event, where he opined on Harris' political stance.

CONSERVATIVES REACT TO HARRIS AS BIDEN RUNNING MATE, BLAST NY TIMES FOR 'PRAGMATIC MODERATE' DESCRIPTOR

"Kamala Harris comes from the middle of the road, moderate wing of the Democratic party," the anchor said to a panel. "Not the first choice of progressives but Joe Biden banking that this historic move as the first woman of color on a national ticket will overcome that."

There appears to be a growing trend within the mainstream media to present Harris to the American people as a more moderate politician despite campaigning as an unabashed progressive.

On Tuesday, The New York Times raised eyebrows for referring to the California senator as a "pragmatic moderate." An op-ed from The Washington Post on Wednesday similarly declared her as a "small-c conservative."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

During her own presidential run, Harris expressed her support for the Green New Deal, Medicare-for-all, decriminalizing illegal border crossings, and gun buybacks.

According to GovTrack analysis, Harris was ranked as the "most liberal" senator in 2019 outranking both Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.