Clay Travis rips ex-ESPN host Jemele Hill’s ‘clown take’ for attacking Democrat Joe Manchin over election bill

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox Sports contributor reacts to journalist Jemele Hill criticizing Joe Manchin over the election bill on 'America Reports'

Sports journalist and Fox Sports contributor Clay Travis slammed ex-ESPN host Jemele Hill on "America Reports" Monday for calling Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., a "cowardly, power-hungry white dude" for voicing his opposition to a voting rights bill being pushed by his party.

TRAVIS: This is what Jemele Hill does. She called the president Donald Trump a white supremacist, that eventually got her fired at ESPN and now she’s taking aim at her own party. Joe Manchin, who by the way represents the state of West Virginia, nearly 70% of West Virginia residents voted against Joe Biden. Manchin has been steadfast in his belief that destroying the filibuster would be a major assault upon American democracy so he’s actually being consistent in his platform. Furthermore, this is indicative of the larger issue that the Democratic Party has do deal with internally, which is they no longer debate ideas, they attack people who disagree with the "woke" agenda as being racist, sexist and homophobic. Whatever insult you want to lob at them personally as opposed to addressing the issues themselves on their face. I think Manchin has a very strong argument, and by the way, most of his constituents agree with him. I think this is just another clown take ironically by Jemele Hill who tried to label Democratic senator [Manchin] a clown. She is the one who has yet to demonstrate any intellectual breadth at all behind her opinions.

