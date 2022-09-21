Clay Travis: American taxpayers deserve their money back for COVID vaccines

Expand / Collapse search
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Clay Travis: The COVID vaccines did not work as advertised

OutKick founder Clay Travis slams vaccine mandates after NBA star Kyrie Irving bashes Mayor Eric Adams' latest NYC vaccine mandate change.

OutKick founder Clay Travis slammed New York City officials on ‘Fox & Friends’ Wednesday for keeping vaccine mandates in place despite the shots not preventing people from getting or spreading the virus. Travis responded to NBA star Kyrie Irving's latest criticism of vaccine mandates as New York City plans to end the requirement for private employers.

PRESIDENT BIDEN DECLARES THAT THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC 'IS OVER' WEEKS BEFORE THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS

CLAY TRAVIS: It's not just New York City, I'm going to keep hammering this because it is so incredibly frustrating to me. He's 100% right about New York City. But here's the reality: military, teachers, so many federal employees, so many private sector employees were fired as well, all for COVID shots that they told us would prevent you from getting or spreading COVID. That's now not true. Effectively, in my opinion, these COVID shots are like used cars. They didn't work. We have lemon laws everywhere. The American taxpayer has enriched Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson to the tune of tens of billions of dollars. 

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.  (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

I give credit to Kyrie Irving, Novak Djokovic, and to Aaron Rodgers, players in different leagues who have all stood up against these mandates. But the American taxpayer deserves to get back all of the profits from these shots. And what should happen, in my opinion, everyone in the military, everyone who lost their jobs for refusing, all those teachers, and everyone who lost their jobs for refusing to get the COVID shot should get their job back with back pay, funded by the profits that the American taxpayer paid for all of these COVID shots that didn't do what they told us they would.

