Clay Travis praises Aaron Rodgers for vaccine stance: Massive numbers of people are with him

Packers quarterback fined for violating NFL's vaccine policy

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Clay Travis touts Aaron Rodgers for 'sticking to his guns' over COVID-19 vaccine: 'This thing's not going away'

The Outkick founder praised the Green Bay Packers football player, arguing there are many people who stand behind him against the 'unconstitutional' mandate.

Outkick founder Clay Travis praised Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers over his stance against the vaccine mandate, after he was fined thousands of dollars for violating the league's COVID-19 policies. Travis said on "Fox & Friends" the three-time NFL MVP has massive numbers of people supporting his stance.

PACKERS FINED $300K, AARON RODGERS HIT WITH $14K FOR VIOLATING NFL'S COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

CLAY TRAVIS: I give credit to Aaron Rodgers for sticking to his guns. Look, there are massive numbers of athletes, coaches, officials inside of teams that agree with every single thing Aaron Rodgers said. And there's massive amounts of Americans as well. And this thing's not going away. On the same day that Aaron Rodgers spoke, Nick Chubb, top running back for the Cleveland Browns, [who is] double-vaccinated tests positive for COVID, [and] is probably out for the next game. They shut down the Cal-Berkeley football team. They're 99% vaccinated, yet they had an outbreak of COVID. They're not going to be able to play this weekend against Southern Cal. Athletes are statistically, given their age and health, at virtually zero risk from COVID.

Whether you're a truck driver, whether you stock groceries, or whether you're going into an office setting and having to face this new Joe Biden vaccine mandate, which I believe is just wrong, flat-out unconstitutional, I give credit to Aaron Rodgers for speaking out. 

