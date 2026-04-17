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Clarence Thomas praised after rare televised address warning of progressivism goes viral

The Supreme Court justice urged Americans to rediscover 'devotion' to principles outlined in the Declaration of Independence

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
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Justice Thomas warns against progressivism Video

Justice Thomas warns against progressivism

Justice Clarence Thomas delivers a powerful speech blasting progressivism as a threat to American ideals.

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Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas drew widespread attention on social media after giving a rare, televised address warning that the country’s founding principles are under threat from modern progressivism and urging a return to founding American values.

"Progressivism seeks to replace the basic premises of the Declaration of Independence, and hence our form of government," Thomas said Wednesday at the University of Texas at Austin, later discussing values of devotion mentioned in our founding document.

"The willingness to do anything for our principles that has throughout American history been most indispensable. It is that devotion that we are missing today and that we must find in our hearts if this nation is to endure," he added.

Clips of Thomas’ remarks quickly went viral online, with reposts from figures like billionaire Elon Musk and comedian Rob Schneider.

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Justice Clarence Thomas speaks at University of Texas event.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas spoke at the University of Texas at Austin on Wednesday.  (Eric Gay/AP Photo)

"Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade noted Friday that while it’s rare, "when you hear from Clarence Thomas, it’s usually important." His co-host, Lawrence Jones, agreed, calling the speech a "unifying" and "non-political" message.

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Fox News legal editor Kerri Urbahn described it as the "best speech I have ever heard in my life on the Declaration of Independence." She said the speech was "more powerful" given Thomas’ upbringing in the Jim Crow South and his early hardships.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas stand on stage at inauguration ceremony.

Supreme Court Associate Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas waited to leave the stage at the conclusion of inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Clarence Thomas was born into deep poverty. He didn't even have a bed to sleep in until he was seven years old," Urbahn told "Fox & Friends" Friday. "And yet here he is as a Supreme Court justice, championing this document, our founding documents, despite the evils and abuses that occurred, especially in the beginning of the country."

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She added that Thomas’ core message was a reminder that "God gives us rights, not government," and warned the nation is losing the "sense of courage" required to maintain a working and free society.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas seated in the Oval Office at the White House

Supreme Court Justice wrote a blistering dissent on Feb. 20, 2026 after the Supreme Court found President Trump's tariffs are illegal. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

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Others online echoed that sentiment, including Sen. Mike Lee, who wrote on X in response to a news article about the speech: "Progressivism is an existential threat to America." Conservative influencer Nick Sortor posted, "Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas just dropped a TRUTH BOMB."

The viral moment comes after President Donald Trump told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo he is "prepared" to appoint up to three Supreme Court justices during this term. Trump suggested Justice Samuel Alito may be eyeing retirement and noted he has a "shortlist" of replacements. A source close to Alito has said the justice currently has no plans to step down.

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Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

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