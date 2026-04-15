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Supreme Court

Sotomayor walks back remarks criticizing Kavanaugh, says comments were 'inappropriate'

Liberal justice panned colleague for not understanding how immigration enforcement stops affect hourly workers

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Shannon Bream , Bill Mears Fox News
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Sotomayor expresses frustration with being in ideological minority Video

Sotomayor expresses frustration with being in ideological minority

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor discusses her frustration with being in the ideological minority on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

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U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Wednesday she regretted "hurtful" remarks about a colleague, apologizing in a court-issued statement after seemingly taking aim at Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s perspective on immigration enforcement.

During a prior appearance at the University of Kansas School of Law, Sotomayor, without mentioning him by name, criticized Kavanaugh, "for failing to grasp the real-world effects of an unsigned order last year that allowed immigration enforcement sweeps in Los Angeles to resume."

"I had a colleague in that case who wrote, you know, these are only temporary stops," Sotomayor said during the appearance, noting a Kavanaugh concurrence in an emergency appeal filed by the Trump administration, Noem v. Perdomo, a case SCOTUS stayed 6-3 in September allowing ICE to use "apparent race or ethnicity," language and work location to justify immigration stops in California. "This is from a man whose parents were professionals. And probably doesn’t really know any person who works by the hour."

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Supreme Court justices posing for official portrait in East Conference Room Washington DC

Supreme Court justices pose for an official portrait in the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In his concurrence opinion of the Sept. 8, 2025 stay, Kavanaugh wrote that legal residents’ encounters with immigration agents are "typically brief, and those individuals may promptly go free after making clear to the immigration officers that they are U.S. citizens or otherwise legally in the United States."

Sotomayor, who filed the dissenting opinion, alleged in her remarks at KU that Kavanaugh failed to grasp that even short detentions can have major "financial consequences" for hourly workers, despite him having cited the legal reasoning of immigration stops being longstanding and based on reasonable suspicion.

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King Felipe VI of Spain receiving Sonia Sotomayor at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor apologized to fellow Justice Brett Kavanaugh. (Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images, File)

She added her "life experiences" taught her how to "think more broadly and to see things others may not," seemingly in reference to racial profiling as the first Hispanic justice.

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U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh speaking during a Supreme Court session

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that legal residents’ encounters with ICE are "typically brief, and those individuals may promptly go free after making clear to the immigration officers that they are U.S. citizens or otherwise legally in the United States." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

In a statement released by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Sotomayor said she "referred to a disagreement with one of my colleagues in a prior case," but "made remarks that were inappropriate."

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"I regret my hurtful comments," she wrote in the statement. "I have apologized to my colleague."

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

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